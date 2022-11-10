Aiming to disrupt the prop tech market, leading student accommodation platform University Living announces its global expansion and plans to hire 400+ members by FY23

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): University Living, a leading global student housing platform, has announced its global expansion to achieve accelerated growth at a CAGR of 120 per cent.

The new offerings by the brand would include helping students open student bank accounts, secure internships, and have access to Indian Food Services.

The services come in addition to University Living's existing one of facilitating accommodation, guarantor services, Forex, helping with room essentials, providing health & travel insurance, international money transfers, airport pickup, international SIMs, luggage storage, and education loans, along with smoothening the process of job search, and food order.

To support its goals, the company has also revealed its plan to expand its team size by adding 400+ new members. With its latest plans for expansion, the company's hiring rate has increased by 80% compared to last year.

The hiring will focus on securing candidates for post-admission support and business development. The company is also on the lookout for persons trained in applying tech tools to regulate everyday business to facilitate its expansion.

The platform, launched with the vision of standardising student accommodation, prop-tech, and travel-tech sectors through a SaaS-based inventory management system, has made this announcement to accomplish its aim of helping students across the globe access better facilities.

University Living has marked its presence in places like the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and Europe and has hired multiple young professionals with a zeal for technology and innovation. The platform plans to expand and start operations in the USA, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Germany.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, said," At University Living, our focus is on helping students find their perfect living space. We believe that the integration of technology into the unregulated system of finding accommodation will give the sector the stability and directive that it deserves. Simultaneously, we emphasise job creation and reducing the rates of attrition by keeping employees happy and engaged. Our plans for expansion and hiring consider both these factors. We look forward to enhancing our value proposition, including services and support segments for students across the globe based on our current expansion drive."

Incepted in 2015, University Living is an intelligent retrieval platform that offers a global student housing managed marketplace. It helps students across the globe find suitable and secure accommodation near their university campuses.

While student accommodation is at its core, it also focuses on easing the entire student journey and making it a seamless experience. Headquartered in Delhi, they have a 150-member strong team working to reinvent their services to better the user experience and digitally transform the overseas education journey.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)