AkzoNobel India celebrates 18 years of India's first crackproof exterior paint

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): AkzoNobel India, a leading paints and coatings company today launched the all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX in the super-premium exterior emulsion segment of decorative paints.

Launched in 2004 in India, Dulux Weathershield MAX was a true disruptor as the first crack-proof paint in the country. Celebrating its 18 years of all-weather protection of Indian homes exterior, AkzoNobel is raising the bar with its latest upgrade. The all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX now comes with the edge of advanced Polyurethane (PU) technology and redefines maximum crack-proofing and maximum toughness when it comes to home exteriors.

"Understanding the need of Indian consumers for longer all-weather protection of their home facades, we have launched the all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX with advanced PU technology. This upgrade from AkzoNobel redefines best-in-class performance for super-premium exterior paints and ensures that home exteriors are protected and look just as new, for longer," said Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.

The all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX now offers consumers 9 years of assured all-weather protection for their home exteriors against algae and fungus, colour fading, alkali, dirt and dust, when compared to a regular exterior paint.

India's first crackproof paint is further boosted with new crackproof PU technology. The paint film now stretches itself more to cover larger hairline cracks up to 0.75mm and prevents dampness - not only in exteriors, but also in the interiors of homes.

The unique Sun Reflect Technology in the all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX reflects invisible infrared rays (which is virtually half of the sun's energy). The result is that 'cool' exterior paint keeps exterior surface temperatures up to 5°C cooler than its surroundings.

Merging unmatched performance with aesthetics, it comes with ColourLock Technology that combats colour fading and delivers a super-rich sheen to exteriors that stays the same for two times longer.

The all-new Dulux Weathershield MAX is now available for purchase at authorised Dulux retail outlets across India. Visit (https://www.dulux.in) for more product information and colour inspiration.

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years an cd is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE & S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

