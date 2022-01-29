ALD proposed acquisition of LeasePlan, creation of NewALD, a leading global player in mobility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI/PNN): ALD, a global leader in mobility solutions providing full-service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries, announced the proposed combination of ALD and LeasePlan into NewALD.

LeasePlan is one of the leading fleet management and mobility companies in the world by fleet size (total fleet of 1.8 million vehicles), with a global and extensive offering making it the perfect fit for ALD to shape the industry's transformation.

NewALD is expected to be highly synergetic and create an opportunity to cross-leverage the two companies' complementary capabilities. As a leading global player in mobility worldwide, NewALD would be able to benefit from a fast-growing market driven by strong underlying megatrends, including the following:

- Shift from ownership to usership on all fronts: B2B, B2C and even B2E

- Data-driven digital transformation of the mobility industry

- Transition towards zero-emission and sustainable mobility

Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD, commented, "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history as a first step towards creating NewALD. In the context of today's transformation of the automotive and mobility sectors, which is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, this proposed transaction is instrumental in the creation of a leading global player in mobility. By combining the multiple strengths of ALD and LeasePlan, gaining size, joining forces in digital and creating a leading provider of sustainable mobility solutions, we would transform our industry and be best positioned to deliver even better solutions and value propositions to our enlarged client base. This transaction would create multiple opportunities for the joint management teams and talents of both companies across geographies, underpin our focus on sustainability with a clear path to zero emissions mobility and not least deliver strong shareholder returns over the cycles. We are all very excited about the prospect of being part of this new venture."

Tex Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of LeasePlan, commented, "The combined business would be instrumental in moving the automotive industry from ownership to subscription models and zero-emission mobility. By joining forces with ALD, we combine the best talents in the industry with the investment power needed to meet the next generation mobility needs of our customers. From day one, NewALD would be operating one of the largest fleets of electric vehicles and will continue to set the standard for ESG in the mobility industry. I am very proud of all LeasePlanners for bringing our business to where it is today. We are looking forward to working with the excellent team at ALD and taking our combined business into the exciting future of mobility."

This proposed transformative deal would represent a step-change towards creating a leading mobility player worldwide. The increased size of NewALD would provide it with key advantages such as a global offering and coverage of all client categories, increased breadth in terms of products and services, and balanced geographic coverage. These would enable NewALD to anticipate future market needs and meet client expectations with industry-leading operating efficiency and optimised procurement.

NewALD would be ideally positioned to embrace the mobility sector's global growth megatrends and lead the digital transformation of the industry. By creating a fully digital business model, it would be able to compete on service and cost with OEM captives and tech players entering the market to capture the accelerated growth ahead. NewALD's enhanced firepower to invest and develop new mobility products and ancillary services would allow it to build new digital business models based on core value chain competencies and state-of-the-art digital solutions across segments, products, and services.

Thanks to this proposed transaction NewALD would become a leading global provider of sustainable mobility solutions and the partner of choice for corporates to support the transition towards Electric Vehicles (EV). By establishing new global partnerships around new services for EV, NewALD would accelerate the deployment of multi-cycle, flexible and multi-modality solutions and ensure faster time-to-market for innovative sustainable mobility solutions. As a result, NewALD expects to go beyond ALD's current sustainability targets to establish true industry leadership on ESG investor criteria.

Both ALD and LeasePlan have a proven ability to bring innovative digital solutions to the market, so NewALD would be well-placed to grasp new growth opportunities in the mobility sector. This would be further boosted by cross-selling their respective products and developing ALD's partnerships through LeasePlan's footprint.

Powered by its enlarged offering, geographic presence, and extensive digital capabilities, NewALD would expect to drive strong growth across all client categories and lift annual fleet growth to at least 6.0% post-integration.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)