Alka Nangia Arora, JS, Ministry of MSME Assumes Charge as CMD, NSIC

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alka Nangia Arora, IDAS (91) assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) on 14th September, 2021. On this occasion, she interacted with senior officers of NSIC and encouraged all employees to continue giving their best performance during 2021-22.

Alka Nangia Arora is an industry veteran with over 30 years of the experience in diverse activities across the country. Alka Nangia Arora is serving as Joint Secretary in Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and she has also served major positions in Government of India such as Additional Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Managing Director, Cottage Emporium, and Integrated Financial Advisor, Western Air Command (Subroto Park) & FA Army Hospital (R & R). She has also served in various capacities with the Navy as a Financial Advisor to Naval Dockyard & Joint Controller Defence Accounts (Mumbai) & as FA to Eastern Command Army (Kolkata).

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.

NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

For more information, please visit (https://www.nsic.co.in/).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)