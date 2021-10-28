Aman Hotels Reopen in Sri Lanka from 15th November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/Newsvoir): Never before has the escape of travel and discovery - particularly one offering the gentle balm of sun, sand and sea - been quite so appealing as it is right now.

For this reason, following a suspension of operations owing to border closures due to COVID-19, Aman is pleased to announce the reopening of Amangalla and Amanwella from 15 November 2021. The ideal break for those looking for a sense of escapism, and with just 30 and 31 signature rooms and suites respectively, both properties offer a generosity of space, privacy, and peace so intrinsic to Aman.

The undisputed queen of Sri Lanka's sun-drenched southern coastline is the quaint colonial town of Galle, dominated by the imposing Galle Fort since the 1600s when Dutch settlers strolled its cobbled streets. Today, a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Fort is home to gracious Amangalla, while just over an hour's drive east, Amanwella, a contemporary beach retreat designed for blissful seclusion claiming a deserted bay with its own palm-fringed beach near the picturesque village of Tangalle

Both Amangalla and Amanwella have taken this time to reflect on the offerings available to guests, resulting in number of new experiences like Temple Blessings by Candlelight, Wellness at The Baths, Adrift on Mawella Lagoon, Wildlife Safaris for all to enjoy.

Amangalla

Resting on tree-lined Church Street, Amangalla's historic veranda and magnificent Great Hall, or 'Zaal' as it was known in Dutch times, welcome guests much as they did from 1683 as part of what was then the New Oriental Hotel.

Offering views of the Fort and harbour on one side and the hotel's lush gardens and swimming pool on the other, the lofty-ceilinged bedrooms with antique furniture exude a sense of place. The free-standing Garden House tells its own romantic story - discover it in the treasure trove of a library. Exquisite Sri Lankan and international cuisines can be savoured on the veranda, beneath the poolside Flamboyant tree and in the elegant Dining Room with its white linen and chandeliers, while the hotel's atmospheric spa complex, The Baths, offers Ayurvedic therapies, hydrotherapy facilities, a yoga pavilion, barbershop and salon. The walls of Galle Fort hold within a bustling time capsule - narrow pathways lined with old houses, churches, boutiques and restaurants beneath terracotta-tiled rooftops.

Simply step off Amangalla's veranda to explore this world, or venture further afield to discover the region's temples, tea plantations and beaches on personalised journeys.

Amanwella

Further along Sri Lanka's south coast, about 75km from Galle, a winding track through lush jungle finally reveals Amanwella and its incomparable coastal setting. Perched above a private golden sand beach that stretches the length of the bay, this tranquil retreat was inspired by the 'Tropical Modernism' of famed Sri Lankan architect, Geoffrey Bawa. Designed by Kerry Hill for blissful seclusion, Amanwella is the perfect rural complement to Amangalla, as much of an ideal escape for families looking to reconnect with nature, as for honeymooners in search of romance.

On a hillside fringed with mature coconut palms, guest suites each offer their own private terrace and plunge pool, while the restaurant overlooking the resort's 47-metre swimming pool provides an elevated dining experience with the sea on one side and manicured gardens on the other. Closer to the western end of the beach, the Beach Club is a laidback dining venue just a stroll from coconut-shaded hammocks, the resort's open-air yoga deck and its serene spa suite. With all there is to do on the property and just offshore, it's easy not to leave.

Amanwella provides unrivalled access to the country's finest wildlife reserves, revered temples and artisan villages, providing a plethora of options for private excursions further afield.

Explore Sri Lanka with Aman. Until 31 March 2021, Indian residents can take advantage of exclusive room rates, spa and dining privileges at a special offer of USD 400++ to USD 800++ across different categories of rooms.

(https://www.aman.com/resorts/amangalla)

(https://www.aman.com/resorts/amanwella)

Reservations

Amanwella: amanwella@aman.com / +94 472 241 333

Amangalla: amangalla@aman.com / +94 91 223 4591

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 33 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world. A further eight properties are under construction, with the next to open in New York (2021). In such spectacular settings, Aman has honed its offering with its transformative influence on mind, body and spirit through harmoniously designed environments transporting guests out of their everyday lives. Twelve properties also offer private branded Residences: sanctuaries that go beyond commonplace notions of luxury allowing a select few to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality.

In recent years, Aman has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens. In 2018, the introduction of Aman Skincare continued the brand's holistic influence, offering beautiful, scented formulas using powerful all-natural ingredients and inspired by Aman Spas. The introduction of Sva - a range of supplements designed to help maintain optimum health - and Aman Fine Fragrance in 2020 continued this journey, bringing Aman into the comfort of home. This sentiment was echoed in 2021, with the arrival of a new retail collection, The Essentials by Aman, comprising timeless ready-to-wear pieces that answer the needs of every Aman guest.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020, Aman welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. Three forthcoming Janu hotels are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), AlUla in Saudi Arabia (2023) and Tokyo (2023). Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the serviced Residences concept, enabling guests to wholly embrace the Janu's spirit.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)