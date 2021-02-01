Amazon India scales up its employee experience quotient with Sodexo's digital meal benefits

You would like to read
- Sodexo unlocks a new consumer experience with its deals platform for cardholders
- Sodexo launches premium pass celebrations - Dining for organizations to gift great meal experiences to employees
- Sodexo Education in India debuts student living with Tribe Student Accommodation
- Zeta Tachyon Bags 'Best of Show' Award at Finovate West Digital 2020
- India's first indigenous digital asset management platform launched
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo the leader in Digital Employee Benefits, starts the year on a great note. At the beginning of the year, Amazon - India's largest e-commerce retailer introduced Sodexo's digital meal benefits, powered by the Zeta platform, to its 100,000 plus employees across India.
This initiative was introduced at a time when many large organizations are rethinking the employee experience strategy to improve the quality of life of their employees during such unprecedented times.
Sodexo's iconic digital meal benefit "Sodexo Meal Pass" will now be made available to 100,000 plus employees of Amazon in India, where every employee will get the opportunity to use his/her meal benefit at the nearest food outlet, leading food portals as well as office cafeteria.
Employees will experience greater freedom of choice on Sodexo's proprietary network in metros and small towns, for purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The administration of benefits will be seamless for Amazon as it comes with Sodexo's strong service standards and highest compliance. It is supported by Zeta's robust technology, where the tech-savvy employees of Amazon can use their digital meal benefits both online and offline by via the Sodexo-Zeta App. Employees can scan QR codes to make safe contactless payments, avail exclusive deals, and manage their benefits on the go!
The Sodexo Group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners, and customers across the world. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a 100 per cent digital Employee Motivation and Benefits Services provider and partner to 11,000 plus companies across the public and private sectors. Our Employee Benefit Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best-motivated workforce.
Sodexo BRS India offers a range of employee benefit solutions. The meal benefit offerings include the Meal Pass and Cafeteria Pass cards. The company's Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass Celebrations card for festivals and special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards card for ongoing rewards and recognition programs.
The new-age and fully digital Sodexo Multi-Benefit Pass solution helps organizations deliver all employee benefits like meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness and much more on a single card. With employee benefit solutions that cater to all needs, Sodexo reaches out to millions of consumers everyday across 1,700 plus small towns and cities nationally.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor