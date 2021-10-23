Amidst a Drop in Glove Prices - SRAM & MRAM Cements its Place in the Gloves Market

Kuala Lumpur( Malaysia), October 23,(ANI/Newsvoir): The COVID -19 has reduced its intensity with the onset of the vaccines and stringent lockdown rules imposed by the countries and governments across the globe, but in no way it has stopped completely. Slowly and steadily we are witnessing newer strains regularly, posing a challenge to healthcare authorities across the globe.

The world has seen a sea change in its attitude towards businesses and people. The synergies have somehow changed for good or worse. But one thing that stands out is the will to fight against all odds, be it the people or the businesses. One such business that started to thrive in the COVID-19 times is the business of Nitrile and Latex gloves.

Almost, the whole world was running from pillar to post to secure allocations from glove manufacturers. Manufacturers doubled and sometimes trebled their capacities to accommodate the sudden surge. With the herd immunity in some locations, the entire demand of gloves peaked. Post that, with the advent of vaccines until the beginning of 2021, the demand suddenly died, resulting in an over-capacity produced lying in warehouses and ports and factories with businesses collapsing. Prices had dropped to almost pre-COVID levels with many businesses almost on the verge of shutting down their shops.

SRAM & MRAM Group a conglomerate from the UK, understanding the gravitas, has decided to make the glove business its mainstay. The brand has opted to continue the business against all odds. With its concentration on newer glove products and better marketing strategies, the group has decided to stay afloat in an otherwise shaky environment. The brand has taken such a bold step to continue further. All thanks to the TOP Gloves Corporation Bhd, the leading OEM supplier, world's largest manufacturer of gloves to help salvage SRAM's business initiatives in the Gloves market.

Special mention has to be made for Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai, the Founder of TOP Gloves for extending his full support and helping in SRAM's initiatives wholeheartedly. Dr Hiranandani, Chairman of the SRAM Group conveys his heartfelt gratitude to Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai and the entire TOP Gloves Team for staying with SRAM and helping SRAM graciously and providing their dedicated support for their business in North America and Europe. With the continuous cooperation of Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai and his entire team, SRAM is expected to grow in the glove industry.

SRAM & MRAM Group was instrumental in launching a wide variety of PPE products and solutions under the brand name of "Walletz4u" to fight the pandemic. Currently, the brand is focusing on gloves of varying specifications, shapes, sizes and contours for varied industries. With the launch of Walletz4u, the group joins the league of the leading players to sell their own brand of gloves across the globe. SRAM & MRAM under its banner is currently looking to create a big foothold on all the premier types of gloves requirements without restricting itself to rubber and latex products.

Billionaire and the 8th richest person in Malaysia, Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai, the Executive Chairman and Founder of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, in the year 1991 started with 1 factory and 1 line and has since transformed the brand to being the largest glove manufacturer with a 26% market share across the globe with 50 production facilities and 800 production lines in Malaysia, China, Vietnam and Thailand. The company is also listed on Bursa Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange) and the main board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

In 2015, Lim completed his PhD in Management from the University of Selangor in Malaysia. He was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by Oklahoma City University in the United States in the year 2016. In August 2018, Lim was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship by Management & Science University, Shah Alam, Malaysia. In October 2020, Lim was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Business Management by the University of Cyberjaya and appointed as an Honorary Professor of the University. Tan Dr Lim was awarded the prestigious accolade Master and Country Entrepreneur of Malaysia by Ernst and Young.

The company today employs a sizeable number of employees across the globe directly or indirectly and Tani Dr Lim Wee Chai has made it his personal endeavour to take care of his employees. His philanthropic deeds need special mention as he and his wife donate a substantial portion of their income for the betterment of the community. His wife through her charitable venture Tzu Chi foundation has roped in Tan Sri to become a full-time volunteer for the efforts.

In spite of being the Chairman of the largest glove manufacturing company, Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai has helped new entrepreneurs achieve their due. SRAM & MRAM Group has been at the receiving end of Tan graciousness to help take its baby steps, and will always be needing the cooperation and support of Tan Dr Lim Wee Chai.

