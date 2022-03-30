An advanced 'Pediatric Clinic' launched in Gurgaon offers a gamut of pediatric services under one roof

You would like to read
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): A state-of-the-art 'Pediatric Clinic' for infants to 18-years-old has been opened in Gurgaon to provide specialised Pediatric services, certified parenting coaching, lactation counselling, kids diet plan, pediatric physiotherapist and occupational therapies under one roof.
Pediatric Clinic is Dr Raktima Chakrabarti's brainchild, a well-known Pediatrician and neonatologist in Gurgaon and working as the senior consultant at Apollo Cradle at Sector-82.
Dr Chakrabarti, director of the Pediatric Clinic, said, "we have plans to grow and establish multiple branches of Pediatric Clinic in different parts of Gurgaon to facilitate the kids and parents to reap the benefits of the Pediatric services under one roof."
The advanced Pediatric clinic will be offering parental coaching on how to take care of their children. The parents are given in-depth guidance on healthy eating and junk food, regular sleep and physical activities, hygiene, dental care and clothing, prevention of injuries and accidents, screen time and tips for deaddiction, selecting a school for the child, toys, plays and sports, early childhood development, studies, coaching, vocation counselling, travelling with a child, etc.
According to Dr Raktima, most parents face behavioural and development issues regarding child care. At the clinic, the parents are given guidance on how to prepare their children to deal with bullying, dealing Pica, thumb-sucking, temper tantrums, care of enuresis and encopresis, stammering and stuttering, suspecting abuse in child, suspecting autism, and care of the autistic child, care of the inattentive and hyperactive child, when to suspect learning disability and dealing with it and care of the child with intellectual disability, etc.
Dr Raktima Chakrabarti, a renowned neonatologist with 28 years long experience in India and Germany, has published more than 30 scientific papers in national and international journals and authored multiple textbook chapters for postgraduate and super specialisation courses.
Her principal interest is in treating critical problems in preterm babies, and she worked as a consultant in many renowned hospitals in India, including Apollo Cradle, Cloudnine, Columbia Asia, etc.
