An epitome of affairs; Lalluram emerges as a maestro

You would like to read
- Explore the world of liberal arts at MIT-WPU, Pune
- Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Award for Excellence in Art and Culture goes to Mubarak Nissa
- NEWJ jumps 10 spots in Top Global Digital First Publishers by Tubular Inc; now ranks at the 25th position
- AGW Bharat India's youth driven news portal
- UETR invites students for online career counselling sessions ahead of admissions
New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/ATK): While the pandemic severely impacted the world, awareness is being battled at all fronts. As, the mob reckoned online services, a scour of publication houses came into existence establishing their stricture amidst the extinction event.
Hogging on the opportunity, Namit Jain, founder of Lalluram.com stepped into the media world. Facing the challenges, Mr. Jain navigated increased repression and censorship brought by the response to the pandemic. Established in 2017, Namit Jain successfully conquered the world of journalism through his Hindi portal.
Expressing the astonishment over the massive response he proudly launched the English version of their channel. Sticking to their tagline' Sach Kahengey Lalluram' which roughly means Lalluram speaks the truth, made them affluent.
Bringing the latest news, views, and analysis, Lalluram as a publication house is an epitome committed to the public's interest abiding by its democratic values. With a thousand people regularly scouring online platforms, Lalluram.com with the mainstay traditional journalism landscape, bulwarked its portal providing authentic, premium content for its consumers.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor