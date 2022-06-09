AnaStrat steps ups its learn & trade programme amongst the youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/TPT): Hackmanship v5.0 organised by Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering with AnaStrat, world's first analytical platform for day traders as its training partneron 4th and 5th June ended with short listing young talent for the starts-ups product development.

'AnaStrat' the training partner at the 'Hackmanship v5.0' is new platform to help traders analyse their trading behaviour and maximise profits. A world's first platform AnaStrat (https://anastrat.com) is highly beneficial for the traders who have less time in today's fast-paced world. It provides post-trade analytics that helps traders zero in on winning strategies and avoid losses.

Commenting on the event, Mohit Golecha, CTO, AnaStrat, said, "We believe that Hackathons are a way to bring together innovators, connect with peers and create a learning environment with competitive spirit. We are thrilled to be the training partners for an immersive, hackathon as part of our learn and trade drive. We have shortlisted the students who will be helping us on our product development."

The event was an Inter College, extravagant 24-hours Hackathon, hosted by the ISE Department of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE), Bangalore. It was aimed at giving the brightest of minds a chance to brainstorm as a team and come up with unique solutions, code it out and solve some of the pressing problems of the society.

It is noteworthy to mention, there have been 4earlier versions of Hackmanship organised in the past. So far, all the events witnessed some brilliant projects while challenging the students to top them off with their out-of-the-box ideas. As the event organizers believe, "You can't solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level."

AnaStrat (https://anastrat.com/) upskills traders by providing key analytics and critical insights, with ITS proprietary algorithm, that empowers them to take better trades and improve themselves. It is not about stock market analytics, but all about behavioural analytics of traders towards market and self-improvisation.

AnaStrat's algorithm is globally patented for PCT via USPTO.

