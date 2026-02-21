PNN

New Delhi [India], February 20: Aortic aneurysm is one of the most dangerous yet least understood vascular diseases. It develops silently, without early symptoms, and often reveals itself only when it becomes life-threatening.

In simple terms, it occurs when the aorta -- the main artery carrying blood from the heart -- becomes weak and begins to bulge outward. Constant blood pressure on this weakened wall gradually increases the risk of rupture, which can cause massive internal bleeding and sudden death.

What makes this condition especially dangerous is its silent progression. Most individuals feel completely normal while the disease develops slowly over years. There is usually no pain, no discomfort, and no visible warning sign. This is why an aortic aneurysm is rightly known as a "silent killer. It is more commonly seen in men between 50 and 80 years of age although women are not completely safe either. Patients already suffering from coronary artery disease are at an even hiaher risk. Studies suggest that nearly 4 percent of such patients may develop an aortic aneurysm."