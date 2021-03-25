Arbaaz Khan comes on board as brand ambassador of Aamwalla

You would like to read
- Arbaaz Khan joins the cast of 'Rosie-The Saffron Chapter', a supernatural horror-thriller; Shooting begins on December 22
- Chumbak announces Sara Ali Khan as their first brand ambassador
- Levi's announces Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for Candid Powder
- Levi's® announces Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador
New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/Ace Traders): The summers have arrived and the one thing this country enjoys the most this season is indulging in mouth-watering and luscious mangoes. From chilled aamras to warm raspuri, these are many things that keep us waiting all year - round. The king of fruits, appeals to every person's heart. And, for the mango lover in you, Aamwalla is the perfect partner for your mango fix.
Aamwalla provides the freshest and finest Alphonso mangoes in the e-commerce domain. The brand has officially announced its association with the Bollywood actor, director, and producer Arbaaz Khan. The Dabangg Khan has been christened as Aamwalla's first-ever brand ambassador and he is super excited to be associated with the brand.
Talking about his association with Aamwalla, Arbaaz said, "I'm extremely excited to be associated with Aamwalla. We all know that summers are incomplete without farm-fresh Alphonso mangoes. After all, mango is our national fruit. And, I think Aamwalla is the best brand if you are looking for some quality and tasty Alphanso mangoes to be delivered directly to your doorstep. This is a new venture for me and I am ecstatic to be a part of it."
Aamwalla has recently launched its online services and the orders are already pouring in. You can check out Aamwalla's handles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your bunch of farm-fresh Alphonso mangoes right away!
This story is provided by Ace Traders. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Ace Traders)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor