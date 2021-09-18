Art Decoded at annual fashion show 'Enchante 2021' by SIDT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Sasmira's Institute of Design and Textile (SIDT) in its continuous endeavour to promote design literate human resource pool in today's competitive market organized Enchante 2021 on 17-Sept in Mumbai.

The central theme of the Fashion Collection 2021 was 'Art Decoded'. In this annual festival, students were given the opportunity to showcase their designs and collections. Dr Shivram Garje from Mumbai University, Maganlal H Doshi, President, SASMIRA; Mihir Mehta, VP, SASMIRA; Dr UK Gangopadhyay, Executive Director, SASMIRA; Dr Kamal Tandon, Director - Education, SASMIRA were the Guest of Honours.

Special Guests were Ammit Dolaawat, Indian actor; Rituraj Mohanty, Bollywood Playback Singer and Winner of reality singing show 'India's Raw Star'; Kunal Pandit, Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer, and performer. Rituraj and Kunal sang some Bollywood songs to encourage the participating students and filled the atmosphere with joy and happiness.

Eminent Jury Members present at the event were Manali Jagtap (Award-winning fashion designer and political artist); Reshma Bombaywalla (Former Indian model, Jewellery designer); Asif Merchant (Founder and MD of India's Leading Women's Fashion footwear brand 'CATWALK WORLDWIDE'); Lokesh Kerkar (One of the frontrunners in the Indian visual artist industry).

There were 18 Fashion Show Sequences which was directed by Shie Lobo and his fantastic team to choreograph the sequences with panache and grandeur.

Uma, Shreya, Shailaja won the title 'The Most Commercially Viable Collection' for presenting indo western collection portraying the face of today's urban women; Meenakshi, Shilpa won the title 'The Best Surface Ornamentation' for presenting street style and avant-garde collection using origami art; Prithi, Darshana, Rutuja won the title 'The Best Ramp Appeal' they presented party wear collection by using Klimits geometric and ornamental patterns and Gaurav, Imran, Riddhi won the title 'The Best Collection Fashion' for presenting uber-cool streetwear collection inspired by the works of famous American painter Jackson Pollock and his signature Drip Technique.

Mihir Mehta, VP, SASMIRA was of the view that, "In India, the fashion industry is at an infant stage. There are a lot of opportunities when we compare it with other countries. What's essential is dedication and vision to analyze the opportunity. Our students are very focused and hardworking and our faculties are trying to train them not only in garments and fashion but also about textile, fabrics, yarns and other important aspects"

Krishnendu Datta, Dean SIDT said, "The students and faculties of SIDT have worked extremely hard, despite the trying times of pandemic, to put an excellent fashion collection to showcase their design creativity. Enchante 2021 celebrates the positive - 'never-say-die' attitude of Sasmira's Institute of Design and textiles."

Due to COVID, entry was restricted to a limited audience on-ground but more than 1400 people participated online; which consisted of council members, industry executives, partners, and parents. The event was very well organized by Tefla's which is a renowned event management group based in Mumbai. Aseem Singh, Director, Tefla's said, "It was a challenge and moral responsibility for us to manage and execute the event following government norms laid due to Covid. We are happy that we are successful and looking forward to managing such more events. We wish all the Best to the students of SASMIRA and congratulate all the winners and participants for their precious contribution to the show's success. "

The Synthetic & Art Silk Mills' Research Association (SASMIRA) is a cooperative venture of the man-made textile industry and is a multipurpose, multifunctional research institute to serve its scientific and technological needs. It was established on January 12, 1950, and is linked to the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.

Sasmira has established itself as a renowned institute in the area of Textiles including Fashion Designing and Apparel Merchandising. Institute's mission is to promote design literate human resource pool for today's competitive market.

Sasimra's Institute of Design and Textile (SIDT) is a sister concerned venture of Sasmira; SIDT is dedicated to Design and Textile vertical.

