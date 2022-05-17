Aryav showcase air water generator products at Plumbex India exhibition

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/GPRC): Aryav AWG, a subsidiary of Aryav develops Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) showcase their atmospheric water generator (AWG) products in a event organized by the Plumbex India, the largest Standalone exhibition on Plumbing, Water and Sanitation Products.

The three-day event was organized under the aegis of AMRUT 2.0 and SBM 2.0 for start-ups working toward water innovation and Swachh Bharat Mission at Hall no.2, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In the event, deliberations on 24*7 water supply under AMRUT 2.0, water efficient plumbing products and making India water positive with expert speakers from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Bureau of Indian Standards and NAREDCO MAHI attended and shared their views in the exhibition.

Aryav AWG which is working toward water innovation was also invited by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to showcase their product in the event.

Participating in the innovation, Sanjay Kumar Garg, one of the founders of Aryav, showcased Aryav atmospheric water generator (AWG) -- a high tech water supply machine that provides the highest quality drinking water by harvesting water from humidity in the air.

The Atmospheric Water Generator is designed for multiple applications, home, office, hotel, airport, school, ship, shopping mall, train station, cinema, hospital, library, etc.

The innovation is apt for equatorial and tropical regions. Aryav absorbs humidity present in the air, purifies it, and provides water for its users. The machines come in different sizes from 100 liters machines to 10,000 liters for community housing and industrial use.

Aryav AWG works on condensation and refrigeration processes. First, the air is being sucked by the blower, which passes through the heat exchanger and then to the compressor. Then after, the water droplets are collected in the bottom tank which further go through the multistage filtration process and collected in the top tank which is UV filtered further. From the top tank you can dispense the pure, clean, alkaline, mineral water.

"We are highly anticipating Plumbex India exhibition, where we can connect with and listen to partners and potential partners from around India and begin our exciting journey to bring our established products to new markets across India," said Sanjay Kumar Garg.

"The event offers us an exclusive and cohesive platform to connect, interact, and unlock new business opportunities as well as address existing gaps" he added.

He mentioned, "AryavEcofriendly Resources Pvt Ltd is the pioneering Indian company having an experience of more than 15 years in environmental innovative products has developed an atmospheric water generator that can be the panacea to our water scarcity woes."

The products of Aryav are designed to run at temperatures ranging from 10-degree Celsius to 60-degree Celsius with humidity factor of 30-80 per cent, making it a viable model to deploy in coastal and hilly areas, especially in tropical states that are rich in atmospheric moisture content.

The company is producing industrial size AWGs with capacity ranging from 100 litres a day to 5,000 litres a day. They also manufacture small generator with capacity of 16 litres/day and 30 litres/day ideal for residential buildings, private homes and more.

Aryav has developed this product and get it validated from IIM Kashipur. The technology also got patented from India and the brand name also got registered.

Connecting Digitally, an IPA Initiative to connect digitally with all the Plumbing industry stakeholders. Plumbex India is an exclusive, complimentary service for IPA members to bring complete building industry on a single online platform to interact and create business opportunities for all. It showcases the latest plumbing products, plumbing design services, plumbing installation services and other allied services for the ease of building industry professionals - buyers and end users.

About: An Indian Company having an experience of more than 15 years in environmental innovative products. This company is in the business of Solar Power Plant, Solar Water Heating systems and also into waste management where we are converting waste tyres into Pyrolysis Oil. We are also coming up with one of the most Innovative Products i.e Atmospheric Water Generator, where will convert Air into Water. Many Areas are water challenged today, yet there is enough water in the air to quench our thirst, if only we know how to tap this source. We have the solution, technology and techniques which are commercially viable and applicable in varied scenarios and setting around the world.

Website link: (http://aryaveco.com)

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)