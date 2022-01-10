Ashok Shivpuri Joins ST Digital as Head of Content Acquisition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): ST Digital (Sister concern company of Sanjivani Digital) has appointed Lyricist Ashok Shivpuri as the Content Acquisition Head.

With him, Ashok Shivpuri brings his three-decade long experience of working in the field of artists and repertoire. He was a part of music label T-Series for the last 30 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Niranjan Sharma, Founder and CEO, ST Digital said, "We are excited to have Ashok Shivpuri on board as the Content Acquisition Head. With his expertise in music, we believe he is the perfect addition to the team at ST Digital."

Ashok Shivpuri further added saying, "I have been a part of T-Series for three decades. I've had a vast experience of music and content. I am excited to bring these strengths to my new role as the Content Acquisition Head for ST Digital."

ST Digital (Sister concern company of Sanjivani Digital) is a fastest growing Music distribution company offering a unique opportunity to labels and artist to distribute music worldwide, easily and hassle free across 100+ platforms. Within a span of 2.5 years, ST digital is distributing more than 1.6 lac songs and adding 500+ songs every day.

