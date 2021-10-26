ASIFA India commemorates International Animation Day with a series of events

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/PRTree): ASIFA India is celebrating International Animation Day 2021 with three days of power-packed programs running over the 26th, 27th, and 28th of October. Legends of animation, games, and VFX will give masterclasses on topics ranging from traditional art techniques to cutting edge technology, and there will be a case study of an Oscar-winning film, Tenet. The events are free and all are welcome to join the online sessions.

On 26th October, tech evangelist at Epic Games, Arvind Neelakantan will open up the world of real-time pipelines for animation using Unreal Engine. Arvind has been in the games and animation industry for 13 years with industry-leading studios such as The Walt Disney Company and Nickelodeon and Unity. Arvind excels in making the technically complex accessible to artists.

On 27th October Jigesh Gajjar, Head of VFX at DNEG India will present a case study of the 2021 Oscar-winning film for outstanding VFX, Tenet. Jigesh will go behind the scenes with a 40-minute in-depth discussion about how DNEG pulled off the incredibly complex effects for Christopher Nolan's ambitious film. In his career spanning 18 years, Jigesh has worked on Oscar-winning films such as Life of Pi, Blade Runner 2049, and First Man.

ASIFA India's flagship event on 28th October, International Animation Day, will honour the foundations of art with a special program, for the first time in India, by legendary artist Glenn Vilppu. In the 90-minute session, there will be the rare opportunity to witness Vilppu at work with a live demo. Glenn Vilppu is a master of drawing for classical animation and has trained artists at studios such as Disney and Marvel for over 50 years. Glenn's numerous books and videos are used by universities and art schools around the world. The event will be followed by a raffle where a few lucky fans can win a book signed by Vilppu.

ASIFA India is spearheaded by "Vani" Saraswathi Balgam and led with heart by an amazing team of Sanjay Khimesara, Sesha Prasad, Ramakrishnan Vinod, Siva Kasetti, Ramakrishna Polina, and Priyanka Ajit. ASIFA India is celebrating 22 years. ASIFA International is the oldest organization globally that supports animation and a commitment to the welfare of art, creativity, and the artist.

The past year and a half have been challenging and events like this keep us all connected and support the growth of artists, and advancements in art and technology in India. Our sponsors - Unreal Engine, Creative Multimedia, DNEG, IACG, Dancing Atoms, and Arena Animation - are all committed to this positive momentum.

Additional support is provided by Huion, Citrus Studios, Sxills, Arena Geeta Bhawan (HID), and Destiny Logic. Media Partners for the event are Animation Express, AWN, Women in Animation, Animation Magazine, MESC, Annecy, View, TASI, and Vfx Express. Event partners are THU, Annecy, CTN, and Siggraph Asia.

