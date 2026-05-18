ASMITA Initiative Becomes a Powerful Model of Complete Support for UPSC Aspirants from Prelims to Interview

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 18: The Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and demanding examinations in the country. While clearing the Preliminary stage is an important milestone, the journey that follows- covering the Main examination and the personality test-often proves to be far more challenging for aspirants. Many capable candidates struggle during this phase due to the absence of structured guidance, access to resources and a stable preparation environment. It is in response to this gap that Drishti IAS introduced the ASMITA initiative in 2021, designed to provide sustained academic and logistical support to aspirants beyond the Preliminary stage.

What sets ASMITA apart is its continuity. Once a candidate clears the Preliminary examination, the programme integrates them into a structured support system that extends through the Mains, Interview stage, and even into the subsequent examination cycle if required. Support That Goes Beyond Academics Under the ASMITA initiative, selected candidates are invited to Delhi, where Drishti IAS undertakes the responsibility of supporting their preparation environment in a comprehensive manner. The aim is to allow aspirants to focus entirely on their studies without being burdened by financial or logistical concerns. The initiative offers: * Residential and meal support * Access to a 24x7 library and a structured study environment

* One-to-one mentorship from experienced faculty * Regular answer-writing practice with detailed evaluation * Revision support and curated current affairs inputs * Mock interviews and personality test preparation after Mains * Continued academic support for subsequent attempts, where required Expanded Support for Foundation-Level Students From 2026 onwards, the initiative has been further expanded. Students enrolled in the GS Foundation Course at Drishti IAS-across both Hindi and English mediums, will now receive structured, year-long academic support. This includes not only classroom teaching but also integrated guidance across all stages of the examination, including strategy building, mentorship, test practice and revision. The objective is to provide aspirants with a consistent and well-aligned preparation framework from the very beginning of their journey.

Visible Outcomes The impact of the initiative is reflected in recent results. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, 11 candidates associated with the ASMITA programme have been recommended in the final list. Among them, Ravi Raaz secured All India Rank 20. Across its various academic programmes and mentorship verticals, Drishti IAS has seen more than 100 candidates recommended this year at different stages of their preparation. Reflecting on his experience, Ravi Raaz said, "The answer-writing practice provided under ASMITA, especially for Hindi medium aspirants, plays an important role in improving performance. At the same time, facilities such as residential and meal support help reduce financial pressures, allowing candidates to stay focused on their preparation. Overall, the programme gives a clear direction to Mains preparation."

Vision Behind the Initiative Speaking about the initiative, Dr Vikas Divyakirti said, "Our effort is not limited to classroom teaching. We believe that aspirants need consistent support throughout their preparation journey. Through ASMITA, we are trying to build a system where candidates are guided at every stage-from Prelims to Interview. By extending structured support to Foundation-level students as well, we aim to ensure that aspirants begin their preparation with clarity and a strong academic base." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)