Assetz launches New Towers in its 26-acre sustainable township

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Assetz Property Group, one of Bengaluru's premium real estate developers, announced the launch of two new towers at their township project 63 Degree East, located Off Sarjapur Road. 63 Degree East is a residential space designed for a wholesome community lifestyle that promotes healthy living and social activities seamlessly combined with luxury eco-friendly homes. Aptly branded as "Big Balcony Homes", the apartments in one of the newly launched exclusive towers are equipped with balconies that are as big as the size of a master bedroom.

Sprawling over 26 acres of the land parcel, 63 Degree East is environed by lush greenery. The residential property is masterfully planned and conceptualized with over 25 futuristic amenities to bring its residents a blissful and fulfilling lifestyle. With an open space ratio of 68 per cent and water-saving efficiency of 71 per cent, Assetz has crafted the project keeping both the residents and the environment in mind. Each home at 63 Degree East comes efficiently designed to incorporate optimal use of space and offers areas that are luxurious and filled with natural light as well as healthy air circulation.

Notably established as one of the best sustainable townships in Bangalore, 320-plus customers have moved into their dream homes so far while a total of 888+ units have been sold out in the previous phases. The recent launch corroborates the success of this landmark project in Sarjapur. The two new towers comprise around 400-plus spacious 3 BHK eco-luxury apartments with carpet area ranging between 1191 to 1866 sq. ft. priced at Rs. 88 Lakh onwards.

Strategically located in Sarjapur, 63 Degree East is merely a few kilometers away from popular socio-economic destinations of HSR and Koramangala. Nestled between IT hubs of the city such as Bellandur, Electronic City, and Varthur - Whitefield, Sarjapur also houses some of the best educational institutions like Primus Public School, Indus International, TISB, Greenwood High, Harvest International and more. 63 Degree East is undoubtedly located in one of the most flourishing localities of Bangalore. With benefits too many to count, the township and its unique characteristics indeed cater to a broad segment of buyers looking for a long-term real investment choice.

According to Rohit Cariappa, Director - Sales & CRM, Assetz Property Group, "63 Degree East is everything that Assetz Property Group stands for, i.e., sustainable living with superior quality, contemporary design, and innovation through a combination of ultra-modern facilities as well as unmatched style. We believe in giving our customers a home that ensures a convenient and luxurious lifestyle through details both within the home and outside it. Each specification and fixture at the project are carefully curated from amongst the finest in international brands. With demand for residential real estate sector in the country and especially in Bengaluru witnessing a significant uptick, we believe that it is the appropriate time to announce these new towers at 63 Degree East. The project is an ideal choice for those looking for a vibrant lifestyle in a ready ecosystem within a well-connected neighbourhood."

Established in 2006, Assetz is one of Bangalore's leading real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, warehousing and fund management verticals.

With a stellar track record of 20-plus million sq. ft. developed and under development as well as 10,000-plus units lined up for the next 5 years, Assetz has truly pioneered the future of urban developments over its 15-plus years of experience in the real estate industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)