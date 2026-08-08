HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: The BRICS WAVES Bazaar, a premier international marketplace for the creative economy, witnessed the unveiling of Life Is A Game, India's first interactive theatrical film, in collaboration with the Bharat Digital Media Federation (BharatDMF). Held under India's BRICS Presidency, the two-day BRICS WAVES Bazaar has brought together over 500 delegates from 21 BRICS member and partner countries, creating one of the largest collaborative platforms for the global media and entertainment industry. The event serves as a catalyst for partnerships across film, television, animation, VFX, gaming, music, digital media and emerging content formats, reinforcing India's growing leadership in the global creative economy.

Against this prestigious international backdrop, Life Is A Game made its first public unveiling, marking a defining moment for Indian storytelling and immersive entertainment. Unlike conventional cinema, Life Is A Game transforms audiences from passive viewers into active participants. Powered by a patent-pending technology, the theatrical experience enables nearly 200 audience members to interact simultaneously using their mobile phones--without requiring an app or internet connectivity. As the story unfolds across four parallel timelines, the audience collectively decides which narrative survives, ensuring that every screening becomes a unique, shared cinematic experience. The first look was unveiled in the presence of celebrated filmmaker and IFFI Festival Director Shri Ashutosh Gowariker and Dr. Ashish Kulkarni, Founding Director of IICT and Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, alongside distinguished delegates, creators and industry leaders participating at BRICS WAVES Bazaar.

Leadership Quotes Ram Vamsi Krishna, Writer, Director and Tech Craftsman of Life Is A Game, said: "Cinema has always been about emotions. With 'Life Is A Game', we have added participation. Every theatre becomes a living storyteller where every audience becomes part of the narrative. This is not just a technological innovation--it is a new language of cinema." Mallika Uddaraju, Founder and Producer, said: "This project represents years of creative experimentation and technological innovation which is now patented under our production House Purple Symphony Entertainments . We believe India can lead the world in creating cinematic experiences that seamlessly merge storytelling, technology and collective audience participation."

Viswa CM, Founder & President, Bharat Digital Media Federation (BharatDMF), said: "BRICS WAVES Bazaar is the ideal global platform to showcase what Indian creators are capable of building. 'Life Is A Game' demonstrates how the creator economy is expanding beyond digital platforms into pioneering new formats of entertainment, where technology and creativity come together to redefine audience experiences." Vipin Unni, Co-Founder & Vice President, Bharat Digital Media Federation (BharatDMF), added: "India has always inspired the world through its stories. Today, we are demonstrating that we can also lead the future of storytelling. 'Life Is A Game' is a testament to how Indian creators, technologists and innovators can build world-class entertainment experiences that are immersive, participative and globally relevant."

Life Is A Game has been incubated at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) under the WaveX initiative of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, with Bharat Digital Media Federation (BharatDMF) serving as the Creators' Partner. The unveiling at BRICS WAVES Bazaar 2026 not only marks the arrival of India's first interactive theatrical film but also signals the emergence of a new era where storytelling, technology and audience participation converge to shape the future of cinema on a global stage. About BharatDMF(Bharat Digital Media Federation) BharatDMFis India's leading creator ecosystem dedicated to empowering digital creators, storytellers and media entrepreneurs by enabling collaboration, innovation and industry growth.

About IICT The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) is a premier institution driving innovation in AVGC-XR, immersive media and emerging technologies, nurturing the future of India's creative economy through research, incubation and industry partnerships. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)