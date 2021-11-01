Augnito launches first-ever SaaS Fest in India, onboards more than 1000 doctors in less than 7 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a first of its kind initiative, Augnito.ai - India's 1st Medical advanced AI based speech-to-text solution has launched "The Big Diwali SaaS Fest", a two week long celebration with offers for doctors looking to switch to a smarter way of doing their clinical documentation.

As part of the fest, Augnito has already onboarded more than 1,000 new doctors across the country in less than seven days of its launch. Developed after seven years of R & D, Augnito is a homegrown 'Made in India' (https://augnito.ai/AugnitoEverywhere) medical dictation solution used by practitioners helping them save 2+ hours every day on their reporting and is considered the cornerstone for digital transformation in healthcare.

Talking about the initiative, Rustom Lawyer, Co-founder & CEO, Augnito said, "Our mission is to invent the future of healthcare keeping doctors at the heart of everything we do - we imagined this first of its kind fest to accelerate access to Augnito's cutting edge (https://augnito.ai) Voice AI solution to help doctors save time for better patient care and avoid burnout."

Through this fest, Augnito aims at further consolidating its existing market leadership position and expanding its healthcare footprint across the country.

Sahil Deswal, Chief Marketing Officer, Augnito, commented, "no one had imagined a SaaS Fest before - we're always looking to disrupt and innovate keeping doctors at the core of every campaign. This fest is a testament to our commitment of celebrating and making their lives easier and allow them to spend time more meaningfully and with their loved ones this Diwali."

The Big Diwali SaaS Fest will continue through the festive season in line with the country's celebratory mood. Less than 2 years since its launch in India, Augnito is presently used by 6000+ doctors across 100+ hospitals in the country and covers more than 50+ medical specialities and subspecialties with an ever increasing clinical lexicon and drug formulary providing the most updated support for doctors.

Augnito is in association with Japanese company Fujifilm to enable voice recognition within their radiology information system platform and is working with doctors across UAE & South Africa.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)