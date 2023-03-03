Avantor India promotes safety awareness for students in Panoli, Gujarat

Panoli (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries conducted a safety awareness workshop for students of grades 1 to 8, at a Government Primary School in Village Kharod, Panoli, Gujarat. The workshop covered road safety, home safety, industrial emergencies, fire hazards at home and school and much more.

The training was conducted by team members from Avantor's local cGMP manufacturing facility, in the Gujarati language with an engaging and interactive format. The workshop was attended by around 300 students and local community leaders.

Commenting on the workshop, Dr Mahesh Gore, General Manager, Operations at Avantor India, said, "It is important for us to support the well-being of the communities where we work and live. Road and home safety is one of life's subjects that I believe is a must for each one of us to understand, and these trainings discussed basic risks and important safety measures. This important message to the young students is imperative to the safety of our communities."

Safety and risk management is deeply integrated in Avantor's work ethics and business practices. The Panoli production facility has been recognized with numerous awards over the past decade for its high safety norms by the Government of India, Occupational Safety and Health Association India, and the National Safety Council of India, amongst others.

While lauding the efforts of the Panoli team, Amit Sehgal, Managing Director at Avantor India also spoke about the pivotal role that Panoli plays within Avantor's ecosystem, shared, "Avantor is deeply focused on supporting customers with a global manufacturing footprint that consistently offers the highest measures of safety, environmental compliance, and quality. Avantor's Panoli facility offers a comprehensive range of multi-compendial products for regional and global needs and is a key part of our strategy for serving our life sciences customers. Customers around the world can rely on the consistent quality of Avantor manufactured products."

