PRNewswire New Delhi [India], January 19: Aditya Ghosh, Co-Founder of Akasa Air and former President and whole-time Director of IndiGo Airlines, urged graduates to never underestimate the silent workers in their lives as he received an honorary doctorate at Amity University Haryana's 12th Convocation Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam today. Awarded for his visionary leadership in India's aviation sector, Ghosh shared the story of Captain Charles Plumb, a former prisoner of war who owed his life to the person who packed his parachute when he was a reputed Navy Bomber Pilot. He asked graduates to view life not as a journey of chasing one milestone, but instead, as a pursuit of excellence. He asked them not to become prisoners of their past achievements and be humble enough to recognize that today they know just about enough as they did yesterday, appealing to students to never underestimate the silent workers, their family, or friends, who do their bit to keep them going.

The ceremony also conferred an honorary doctorate upon Dr. Subhash Gupta, Chairman, Max Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences, for his pioneering efforts in establishing India's first successful liver transplant programme. Driven by a conviction to contribute to society, Dr. Gupta has not just performed 5,000 living donor liver transplants, but also trained clinicians from across the nation, raising funds for those who cannot afford liver transplants, especially children, and helping countries like Kazakhstan and Bangladesh develop their own facilities. His journey inspired young graduates to turn their ambitions into achievements as they embark on their careers. The event celebrated the academic achievements of 1,555 graduands, along with 89 PhD graduates, in the presence of students, parents, and dignitaries. The honorary doctorates were conferred by Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, along with Prof. P.B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor.

In his address to the graduates, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, said, "As you step into the next phase of your journey, remember and honour those who have stood by you throughout your journey. Carry forward the values, knowledge, and essential skills you have gained, and reflect on how, as you achieve success, you can give back meaningfully to society." Amity University Haryana has consistently upheld the ideals of education, having recently been conferred the NEP 2020 Implementation Excellence Award 2025 (Gold Category) by the Haryana State Higher Education Council for its exemplary adoption and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Its institutions, including the Amity Law School and Amity Institute of Pharmacy, have ranked #39 and #62, respectively, among the top institutions in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2025. The university is at the forefront of research and innovation, with nearly 42,000 Scopus citations, 327 patents filed, and 5 research papers in The Lancet, with an impact factor of 88.5. Students have developed innovative systems, ranging from robots, AI-powered disease detection models to vegan food products. The Convocation Ceremony served as a reflection not only of the academic accomplishments of the graduating students but also of Amity University Haryana's steadfast commitment to nurturing innovation, leadership, and holistic development. The conferment of honorary doctorates upon distinguished achievers further underscored the University's ethos of celebrating excellence while inspiring future generations to pursue purposeful leadership and meaningful impact.

About Amity University Haryana Amity University Haryana, spanning 110 acres in Gurugram, is a leading institution committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of innovation and research through its 20 interdisciplinary research centres and over 1,000 distinguished faculty members. The university has been ranked among the Top 201-250 universities globally in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026. Additionally, Amity University was awarded the Best Patent Portfolio (2020-25) at the CII IP Industrial Awards 2025, underscoring its strong commitment to excellence, intellectual property creation, and impactful research with real-world applications.

