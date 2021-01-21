Award winning Hindi movie 'Maasaab' all set to release on Jan 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 21(ANI/NewsVoir): After winning hearts at various Indian and international film festivals, Maasaab is making its way towards the theater on 29th January, 2021. Multiple award winning director who is also a well known actor Aditya Om has directed the film.

Maasaab is an emotional film winning as Best Film (Drama) at Cosmic Film Festival, Orlando, Florida, USA, Best Film (Critic), Best Actor (Shiva Suryavanshi), Special Appreciation Director Award (Aditya Om) at Rajasthan International Film Festival, Jaipur. The film won Best inspirational Film at Jharkhand International Film Festival Awards, Ranchi. Best film at Dada Saheb Phalke Nashik International Film Festival, Nashik. Best Director (Aditya Om) at Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival, Ahmedabad. Best Film, Best Actor (Shiva Suryavanshi) and Best Makeup at JNFF, Jamshedpur. Best Children film, Best Actor (Shiva Suryavanshi) and Most promising young director (Aditya Om) at International Film Festival of MP, Indore. Best Director (Aditya Om) and Best Story (Shiva Suryavanshi) at Kala Samruddhi International Film Festival, Mumbai. The film has been officially selected at Kolkata international Film Festival, Kolkata, Jagran Film Festival, Mumbai, Kolkata international Children Film Festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival, Mumbai, Sindhudurg International Film Festival, Habitat Film Festival, New Delhi and Guwahati International Film Festival, Guwahati. Finalist as Best Actor (Shiva Suryavanshi) at Cosmic Film Festival, Orlando, Florida, USA.

Under the banner of Purushottam Studios, Maasaab is directed by Aditya Om. He has written the screenplay and dialogues also. Shiva Suryavanshi has given the Story, additional screenplay and additional dialogue. Alok Jain is the creative producer, Ashish Kumar Singh is the executive producer and Shrikant Asati is the cinematographer. Prakash Jha is the editor, Background score by Veeral-Lavan and music by Mahavir Prajapati (folk). Shiva Suryavanshi is the protagonist and making his debut with the film. Sheetal Singh will be seen as female protagonist, Kritika Singh and Chandrabhushan Singh will be seen in important characters.

Maasaab is a unique film which deals with the untouched topic of education in rural primary schools in India. Our protagonist Ashish Kumar's heart and soul lies in teaching and educating kids. He even left India's most lucrative government job IAS to pursue this dream. His latest assignment in a far-flung backward area brings him face to face with people and forces entrenched in dogma, superstition, ignorance and corruption. Slowly by his conviction and consistency he is able to transform a village Primary school so radically that the school starts competing with the best private schools around. But some people who were swept out by this change hatch a conspiracy against him. How Ashish Kumar faces these new challenges and more importantly is he able to continue his path of spreading education and awareness is what the climax of the film reveals.

Aditya Om quoted "The film Maasaab is a reality based film. We have shot the film in a cinematic manner keeping its real essence alive. The film has been accoladed at various Indian and International film festivals and now it is releasing on 29th January, 2021. The cinema lover will love the film and we are looking forward to the film."

Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1BS7SBYEfg

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)