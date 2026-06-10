VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has announced a Participating (PAR) bonus of ₹2,530 Crore for eligible policyholders for FY2025-26. This marks the Company's 24th consecutive annual bonus and takes the cumulative bonus declared over the past 24 years to ₹18,377 Crore*.

The declared bonus will be provided to more than 21 lakh eligible PAR policyholders, beginning July 2026. Axis Max Life's PAR Fund** has grown from ₹74,119 Crore in FY25 to ₹79,003 Crore in FY26, a CAGR of 17% over the past decade.

Axis Max Life participating products offer multiple bonus types, including cash bonus, reversionary bonus, and terminal bonus. Additionally, these products provide customers' features such as accumulation of bonuses, partial withdrawal of accumulated bonuses, paid-up additions, and premium offset, without impacting the basic sum assured.