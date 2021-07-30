B.L. Agro ventures into e-commerce with its nourish online store to accelerate its FMCG business

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., India's Fastest growing FMCG company, announces its brand's venture into e-commerce with the launch of (https://nourishstore.co.in), for direct access to its nutrition rich product range.

In line with the company's objective and following the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India, B.L. Agro has augmented digital transformation to accelerate its FMCG business. The company, which sells over 173 million products per year, is also expecting a growth of 10% from its ecommerce wing.

The website is already clocking a daily transaction of 25000+ with an estimated spur in sales by about INR 42 million by the end of 2021. Nourish Store has been designed and rolled out with customization features, to provide easy access to B.L. Agro's Flagship products, across nine categories including pulses, spices, dry fruits, cereals and ready to cook items etc.

The diverse food range is aimed at catering to daily household food item requirements, by B.L. Agro. The brand is endorsed and vouched by the fantastic Shilpa Shetty, focused on including nutrition in everyday food. Some of its leading products like the mustard oil brand 'Bail Kolhu' are endorsed by the trio of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the occasion of the launch, Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd. stated, "Since last year, consumer shopping habits have seen a remarkable shift to online shopping. A robust digital presence is a necessity and this is what we at B.L. Agro are striving for. Digital transformation is the future for business and we have taken a lead to give consumers a delightful and health focused experience with Nourish Store. We are proactively aligned with the vision to deliver quality food products and promote a healthier lifestyle amongst our consumers."

The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation, user-friendly interface, and engaging content to help website visitors better understand the nutritional details of its products and make an informed decision. With features such as maximum safety delivery, 100% nutrition as well as replacement guarantee, secure payment gateways and convenient home delivery at pan India level on minimum order of Rs. 300, the website offers a seamless digital buying experience for customers. It also features nutritious recipes and nutrition profiles of food items for fitness enthusiasts.

Commenting upon the launch, Richa Khandelwal, Brand spokesperson says, "We are cognizant of the ecommerce trend and we have built a Nourish Store that ensures the safety of our products while keeping the nutritional value intact as they are delivered online. Our delivery network across states, ensures timely delivery of high quality at attractive prices and superior customer experience."

"B.L. Agro, recorded a 25% increase in its market and outlet reach in the last financial year. Overall, the company has invested over INR 2 Million to build Nourish Store, along with all aspects of operations such as category development, supply chain, marketing."

Being a flag-bearer of the government of India's Vocal for Local campaign, B.L. Agro has stood out among the top food FMCG companies in recent years. Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, B. L. Agro Industries Ltd. has been committed to providing quality food products over the years. The company today has one of the largest distribution networks amongst all branded edible oil and food product players in India with over 50,000 retailers.

B.L. Agro Industry's growth story is an inspiring story of success. Having started as a mustard trading house in the 1950s, B.L. Agro has come a long way today. During the course of its grueling journey, the company transformed from a commodity trading organization to a full-fledged FMCG company. The marketers of a single mustard oil brand subsequently started rolling out multiple varieties of oil, including refined oils and then a range of food products under the brand name 'Nourish' - thus catering to a much wider consumer base. Brand Nourish comes with a promise for nutrition.

The brand offers an entire range of food products typically used in an Indian kitchen including Atta, Rice, Pulses, Ghee & Oils, Dry Fruits, Papad, Achars, Murabba, Spices, etc. Each Nourish product is packed with superior quality ingredients and is produced with finest processes that ensure maximum retention of nutrients.

B.L. Agro's renowned brand 'Nourish' offers a holistic range of healthy and nourishing food products that reflect its quest to provide good food to the masses. A range that began with The Chakki Fresh Atta, today Nourish has a diverse range of nutrition rich products from Atta, Pulses, Rice, Oils, Ghee, Ready To Cook, Dry Fruits, Spices to much more.

With its mission to deliver high quality, tasty and nourishing food products that contribute to the best of taste and health, it also intends to make an effort towards a sustainable agro-ecosystem - that implements traditional ways in modern technology, to deliver nutrition to every Indian household.

