VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: The B2B World Summit & Awards India's first and largest platform dedicated exclusively to B2B marketing leaders, is set to take place on March 20, 2026 at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru with successfully continuing its 3rd Annual edition. This year, the event will bring together 40+ leading B2B CMOs and marketing heads and an audience of 300+ senior marketing decision-makers, founders and growth leaders across enterprise, SaaS, technology, manufacturing, and services sectors. The agenda reflects the realities of today's business landscape: revenue accountability, AI adoption, go-to-market (GTM) strategy, brand building and demand generation excellence. The discussions are designed to move beyond theory and focus on practical execution and measurable business outcomes.

A major highlight of the 2026 edition will be the launch of Marketing SquareUp, positioned as India's first data-backed B2B marketing study, powered by insights from 325+ CMOs across India. The report presents a comprehensive and data-backed perspective on: - The evolving role of marketing in revenue growth & AI adoption and ROI in B2B marketing - GTM priorities and investment shifts & Marketing's increasing boardroom accountability - The future direction of B2B brand and demand strategy The summit will also host the B2B Marketing Awards, recognising excellence across 25+ categories including demand generation, GTM innovation, product marketing, brand excellence, martech, AI adoption, revenue marketing and leadership. Judged by an eminent panel of senior marketing leaders, the awards celebrate measurable business impact and strategic innovation.

"B2B marketing in India has entered a defining decade, evolving from a support function into a true growth engine. Through the 3rd Annual B2B World Summit and Marketing SquareUp, powered by insights from 325+ CMOs, we aim to deliver data-based clarity on AI impact, investment shifts, marketing expanding revenue leadership role." said RP Singh, Chairperson of the B2B World Summit & Awards. The 2026 edition is supported by ecosystem partners Kreativ Street and Semrush as AI Visibility Partner, along with BrandStory Digital, RefractOne and BizVin, collectively working to strengthen collaboration, insights-sharing and innovation within India's B2B marketing ecosystem. About B2B World Summit

The B2B World Summit is India's largest & most prestigious B2B marketing event. Dedicated to empowering marketers with the knowledge, tools and connections they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.