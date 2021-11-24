Babaji Vidhyashram School gets NABET Accreditation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Babaji Vidhyashram, one of the leading (https://www.babajividhyashram.org) CBSE schools in Chennai, has announced its National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) accreditation.

The school follows a concept-based experiential learning approach and has raised the bar by adopting exceptional systems and procedures in its business operations. To know more about Babaji Vidhyashram and its modern CBSE curriculum, check: (https://www.babajividhyashram.org).

The National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) is a well-known statutory board of the Quality Council of India (QCI). The QCI is an autonomous body under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India.

It is mandated for the accreditation of training/educational institutions and also for personal certifications. The NABET offers accreditation to training course providers, auditors, and schools that meet the NABET board's long list of criteria. It is also a popular international recognition.

The NABET accreditation recognizes educational institutions that have demonstrated excellence in teaching, curriculum development, student learning, and research. "Achieving this accreditation was not just a few weeks or months process. It was an extensive process that demanded rigorous focus, peer-reviewed evaluation, undeterred commitment, and expert mentors.

During these years, our school focused on developing and implementing a detailed plan that clearly aligns with the NABET accreditation requirements. We had to ensure that we achieve the required excellence in innovation, student management, curriculum, strategic management, and teaching methodologies," the school's spokesperson explained when quizzed about the efforts behind this achievement.

"Earning this accreditation is a true reflection of our school's commitment to offering education, fostering a learning environment, and building a community of enthusiastic learners. As one of the best schools in Chennai, we aim to offer our bit for the education industry as a whole with continued hard work, dedication, and commitment," the school's spokesperson added.

Babaji Vidhyashram is one of the most well-known names in the field of education in Chennai and beyond. They are quite popular for their experiential learning methodologies and the way in which they nurture and develop children. In addition to academic excellence, the school also focuses on the social, physical, and emotional well-being of the students. They make use of innovative methods to train the teachers and bring changes in their curriculum as and when necessary.

