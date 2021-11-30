Bajaj Finance raises Fixed Deposit interest rates, offers up to 7.05 Percent

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased fixed deposit (FD) rates by 0.30 per cent for tenors between 24 and 60 months.
Investors can now get up to 7.05 per cent interest rate on all deposits up to Rs. 5 crores made on and after December 1, 2021. These interest rates are applicable for new deposits and on the renewal of maturing deposits.
As the table suggests, there's an increase of 0.30 per cent for FDs between 24 and 60 months. A senior citizen investing Rs. 2,00,000 for 60 months can earn returns up to Rs. 2,83,652 at maturity.
For the same tenor and deposit amount, citizens below 60 years get up to Rs. 2,80,188 on their deposit regardless of their investment mode.
Here's a detailed look at the revised FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance Limited.
With Bajaj Finance, individuals can choose to start their investment journey anywhere at any time, with an end-to-end paperless online process that enables investors to invest from the comfort of their homes. With this online FD process, it takes a few minutes to book an FD, and investors can reap the benefit of these lucrative FD interest rates easily.
