Bajaj Foundation continues its commitment towards COVID-19 relief efforts

You would like to read
- Servotech's #O2FORALL initiative bringing oxygen concentrators and UVC Disinfectant products closer to the masses
- Khalsa Aid raises over Rs. 1 crore in 3 days through crowdfunding to procure oxygen concentrators
- Modish Care to import 25,000 oxygen concentrators to help India fight against COVID-19
- Prince Pipes airlifts oxygen concentrators to support India's war against Covid
- StackRoute announces Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning to meet the industry requirement
New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated in various parts of the country, Bajaj Foundation, a non-profit organization, started an emergency oxygen program by providing free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators across Delhi-NCR and has already impacted lives across the national capital region.
In an effort to reach out to more people in need of oxygen and to match the growing necessity, the foundation is scaling up the program across cities and is looking at reducing the response time for a hassle-free experience across the country.
As part of the program, in case of an emergency where the Spo2 is below 93, the service will offer O2 at everyone's doorstep free of charge for 120 hours on a refundable security deposit.
A professional service will also be provided to not only deliver but also collect back the machines from the users once they have recovered and no longer need them. The program came into effect last week with the ease of ordering O2 through a helpline number, an email, or the Bajaj Foundation's website.
Toll Free Number: 1800-5728-345
E-mail id: help@bajaj.foundation
Website: (www.bajaj.foundation)
In addition to this, Bajaj Foundation has also deployed supplies including oxygen concentrators, medicines, ration, and other pet care provisions to assist the state of Goa, hugely affected by cyclone Tauktae and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking about the program, Pankaj Bajaj, Founder-Bajaj Foundation said, "We at Bajaj Foundation firmly believe in one world, one family and are committed to helping mankind. We believe that each one of us has the power and role to play in overcoming this emergency. We are stronger together when we work jointly like one family. Through our efforts, we not only hope to help the affected people but are also trying to mitigate the spread of the virus through initiatives such as the doorstep Emergency Oxygen program which assists people in staying indoors. It's 2021 and we are still struggling with basic amenities, so it would be reasonable to say that it's time to stand together and help humanity in the best way possible."
Bajaj Foundation has so far served over 1 lakh cooked meals and distributed ration for meals, oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders. They have also helped arrange hospital beds, thousands of masks, sanitizers and confectioneries for kids, food for dogs, cats & cows. Free meals are currently being prepared at the Tastesutra and Khoya Mithai Kitchen and are being delivered on a daily basis.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor