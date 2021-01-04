Banker turned MUA Zoha Wani shares her quick fix makeup

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/PRSpot): Year 2021 has finally begun and everybody is looking at the year with gleam in their eyes for a better journey ahead. Zoha Wani, a Kashmir-based makeup artist who left her banking job to pursue her passion for makeup is excited as she talks about her quick-fix makeup essentials for this year.

Zoha aces her art in bridal makeup. But she also takes up corporate, modelling and other makeup assignments. Her style of makeup is different than others as she prefers keeping it subtle and classy at the same time. Speaking about her quick fixes for this year she says, "Smoky eyes will rule this year according to me. Some black and blue combination and it's a perfect ready to flaunt look. In my quick fixes I'm going for minimal makeup with less glitters and keeping it as natural as I can. This year should be accepted with some layers to make oneself comfortable in his own skin. Makeup enhances it and shouldn't be used as a tool to make person so different that otherwise no-one will recognise them."

"For lips I am going to explore more on mixing shades and giving a layer of shiny lipstick above. With less blush on and playing around with mascara, kajal and eye shadows. Whereas for my brides I am keeping one thing constant is to make them feel themselves on their special day," concludes Zoha.

Well, that's how Wani has missioned her year 2021. With minimal layering for a beautiful effect.

