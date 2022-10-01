Bauli India adds two premium products to their Moonfils portfolio with Select

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festive season around the corner, Bauli India has launched a new premium variant of its flagship Moonfils brand- 'Moonfils Select'. Moonfils Select is a premium offering with international flavours like Apple Pie creme' & Caramel creme' in the Moonfils franchise. These are the perfect gifting solution this festive season. Moonfills Select are soft and fresh croissants, achieved by baking them in a traditional Italian recipe.

Bauli is a pioneer of soft, baked snacks in India and has a wide range of offerings including Moonfils, Savoriz, Spyroll and cakes. Moonfils Select is the latest addition to this portfolio. Bauli, as a company is committed to providing best-in-class products at reasonable prices. With Moonfils Select, Bauli brings truly innovative and premium products at affordable prices. Moonfils Select is priced at Rs 25 and is available pan India in the neighbourhood stores. They are also available on all leading quick delivery platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Big Basket. Bauli Moonfils is the pioneer and market leader in the rapidly growing croissants category.

Bauli traces its history back to Verona in 1922. A small, romantic city in the North of Italy and the hometown of Ruggero Bauli. He started pursuing his lifelong passion for baking in a small pastry shop where he learned the techniques and secrets of traditional Italian baking, one of which in particular, is the recipe for one of the most widely known cakes today, the Pandoro di Verona.

Over the years the brand Bauli witnessed massive success in Italy for a variety of holiday cakes and confections. In the 2000s, with a vision to highlight their craft beyond Italy and seek fortune in global markets, Bauli went international and is present in over 70 countries. Since then Bauli has been known worldwide for providing high-quality authentic speciality baked products.

In 2009, Bauli entered West Bengal through a Joint Venture, announcing their arrival in India. It started with the production of and sale of Moonfils. After receiving an overwhelming response from the East market, Bauli expanded the distribution to other parts of the country with the entire range of Moonfils and other NDPs like swirls, cakes and more.

Bauli has applied over half a century of baking experience and current technologies to the line of everyday products to bring the highest quality and world-renowned products from the house of Bauli! Bauli India is looking to expand its footprint in India by increasing distribution across channels and by introducing new products, formats, and flavours specifically designed for the Indian consumer.

Bauli India's MD, Abhinandan Dhoke, stated, "Moonfils Select is yet another tasty snack range for audiences of all ages. There has been a growing trend among young Indians to adapt to a global palate and to be more experimental. Bauli has always been known for introducing new snack formats to the Indian market. We are able to make this world-class product accessible across the nation via our robust distribution network."

