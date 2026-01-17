VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Beacon Trusteeship Ltd., India's first trustee company to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), announced the appointment of Mr. Anil Grover as its Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to strengthening governance-led growth and advancing institutional trust across India's capital markets. With over three decades of experience across banking, financial services, and capital markets, Mr. Grover brings a rare combination of institutional depth, regulatory insight, and operational leadership. His career spans senior roles at leading financial institutions including Indian Bank, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank, where he handled complex portfolios across corporate banking, credit risk, treasury, retail banking, and rural finance. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Axis Trustee Services Limited, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening governance frameworks and operational resilience.

Mr. Grover's professional journey reflects a deep understanding of the intersection between risk, regulation, and market infrastructure. He has also been an active contributor to policy and industry development, having served on various committees constituted by SEBI, RBI, and other regulatory bodies, where his inputs have helped shape practices across the financial ecosystem. A Chartered Accountant, Cost & Management Accountant, and an alumnus of the Senior Management Programme (SMP) at IIM Calcutta, Mr. Grover brings both academic rigour and practical leadership to his new role. Commenting on the appointment, Mr Pratapsingh Nathani, Chairman and Managing Director, Beacon Trusteeship Limited said, "As India's capital markets grow in scale and sophistication, trusteeship is emerging as a critical pillar of governance and investor confidence. Mr. Grover's deep domain expertise and proven leadership make him exceptionally well placed to lead Beacon's next phase of growth."

As CEO, Mr. Grover will focus on strengthening Beacon Trusteeship's governance-first approach, thus reinforcing its position as a trusted partner across debt, structured finance, and alternative investment ecosystems. About Beacon Group The Beacon Group is a diversified financial services enterprise comprising Beacon Trusteeship, Beacon Investor Holdings, Kratos, Beacon ESG, Beacon Payroll & Benefits, EquiVision, and Beacon X. Anchored in trusteeship and governance, the group offers end-to-end solutions across debenture and security trusteeship, investor services, fund administration, governance, ESG advisory, payroll and compliance, and financial technology. Backed by proprietary technology platforms and deep regulatory expertise, the company supports issuers, funds, and financial institutions across the full lifecycle of capital and compliance management.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)