Bengaluru's IT company offers free Magento e-commerce training to students, small-medium business owners

You would like to read
- COVID-19 to redefine focus towards organized retail and e-commerce
- StoreHippo launches best-in-class e-commerce integrations to expand its global footprint
- Oxygen Digital Shop launches Kerala's most modern e-commerce website
- E-Conference on COVID-19 Management and VIRULINA Product launch organized by Chitkara University
- Infibeam Avenues hits the roof on signing agreement with Jio Platforms
Bengaluru (Karnataka), [India], January 29 (ANI/SRV Media): The COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption of corporate world's equilibrium and large-scale lay-offs. In light of this, Bengaluru-based IT company Unicornready is offering a giveaway in the form of free Magento e-commerce training to students, business owners and people who lost their jobs.
They can enroll online and will be awarded a certificate upon successful completion of the course. The giveaway provides Magento Development Training for students who have scored 80 per cent throughout their academic tenure.
The training is available to all students with a degree in BCA, MCA, Bsc or Msc in computer science, BE, BTech, ME or MTech. The course includes basics of Magento, Architecture Overview, Magento Setup, Theme Development, Extension Development, Custom Module Development, SEO with Magento eCommerce, maintaining a Magento website and third party services integration such as shipping, online payment, etc.
The course is designed to help students find jobs as e-commerce developers in MNC and top brands both within India and abroad. For the COVID-19 affected small and medium business owners, Unicornready offers Magento User Training. The user training helps the business owners in these areas in managing catalogue efficiently, making use of the SEO features and finding the right extension alongside managing store settings and configurations to meet the business needs. Supporting small businesses is not only a recent development for Unicornready.
They have SMB eCommerce packages that help the businesses save costs by eliminating the need of hiring skilled IT, Designing, Marketing, CS resources to manage the e-commerce platform. They also help new businesses go live in a short time with low investment with their and "express packages". Interested applicants can email their resume or business profile to ( magento@unicornready.com ) Students should mention the subject as "Magento Developer" and Business owners as "Magento Business" in the email.
"We believe every business has the potential to be a unicorn. All it requires is a little boost. Our mission has always been to bring out the best in a business. Looking at the grave situation the pandemic put us into, we felt it was our duty to do our bit and so we decided to roll out the giveaway, said Arshad, CEO and Chief Architect of Unicornready.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor