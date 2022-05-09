Best Agrolife Ltd Gets Registration for the Indigenous Manufacturing of Crucial Corn Herbicide

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Limited, one of the leading player in the Indian agrochemical industry, on Friday has been granted the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Tembotrione technical 94 per cent u/s 9(4) by the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee in the 439th meeting. The company has a pivotal positioning in Rice and Soybean crops and this registration will help it in consolidating its portfolio in the herbicides segment further. The company has decided to launch its commercial formulation under the brand name 'Tombo' in early June, 22.

A new generation corn herbicide Tembotrione shows a fast efficacy in the control of weeds. It is a post-emergence herbicide that dissipates rapidly in the environment without causing any crop phytotoxicity. Tembotrione has a low rate of application per hectare and hence poses almost nil environmental risks. A product with a high level of crop tolerance Tembotrione assures higher grain yield and profitability.

Commenting on this new development Vimal Alawadhi, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd. said, "Corn demand in the domestic and global market is fast increasing as this cereal crop is highly sought as a staple food, animal, poultry feed, and for industrial uses. In the future corn will also contribute substantially to Methanol production. Among the corn-growing countries, India ranks 4th in area and 7th in production, representing around 4 per cent of the world corn area and 2 per cent of total production. Though the productivity in India is almost half of the world the average per day productivity of Indian corn is at par with many lead corn-producing countries."

"Almost all types of weeds including grassy, broad-leaf weeds and sedges infest the corn fields and they compete ruinously with the corn plant for nutrients, space, light, and water essential for their progress and advancement. Weeds are responsible for around 37 per cent of global loss in total corn production. Till now, a Germany-based MNC is importing and distributing Tembotrione 34.45 per cent SC formulation in India. But this registration will help us to make it immediately available to the Indian farmers at a more competitive rate," Vimal Alawadhi added further.

Best Agrolife Ltd will soon start manufacturing Tombo at its state-of-the-art manufacturing site Best Crop Science Pvt Ltd Gajraula. Tombo has already aroused interest amongst leading peer companies including MNCs to market this product under licensing agreement. It will improve the company's market share in corn cultivating states esp. Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

