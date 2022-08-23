Best Agrolife Ltd to be the first agrochemical company in India to manufacture Pyroxasulfone Technical

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Limited, a leading player in the Indian agrochemical industry, has been granted registration for the indigenous manufacturing of Pyroxasulfone technical u/s 9(3) by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee in the 440th meeting. With this Best Agrolife Limited (BAL) will become the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture Pyroxasulfone Technical in India. BAL also received the registration for indigenous manufacturing of another crucial pesticide Kresoxim Methyl Technical u/s 9 (4) in the same RC meeting.

Pyroxasulfone is a novel pre-emergence herbicide for wheat, corn, and soybean. Wheat is the primary cereal crop in India. The total area under the yield is about 29.8 million hectares in the country. While the area harvested for corn across India In 2021/2022 was 9.7 million hectares the Kharif acreage under soybean in the 2021 Kharif season was 120 lakh hectares. Pyroxasulfone controls the problematic weeds in these crops and ensures their better quality and higher yields. It acts by inhibiting the biosynthesis of very long-chain fatty acids in plants. As compared with other commercial herbicides it has lower application rates and higher efficacy against broadleaf weeds.

The market size of Pyroxasulfone is approximately Rs. 450 Crore at present and its demand will increase further in the coming years. Until now India was dependent on other countries for Pyroxasulfone. However, now under the Government Of India's 'Make In India' initiative, it will be manufactured indigenously and will be easily available to the farmers. This will prove to be highly beneficial for them as they will get a high-quality product at a better price.

Kresoxim-methyl technical is an allrounder fungicide with a protective, curative, and eradicative mode of action. A broad spectrum strobilurin Kresoxim-Methyl gives good residual activity and prolonged protection from various crop diseases. Kresoxim Methyl is very effective against powdery mildew for most crops and has a good greening effect. It also controls blast, blight, downy mildew, rust, rot and die back in grapes, chillies, soybean, tomato, potato, cotton, and cereals like wheat and maize.

"This new development is of paramount importance for our company and we strongly believe it will play a decisive role in achieving our goals. Our company is focused on developing cost-effective and sustainable crop solutions which benefit farmers across multiple crops and our comprehensive product portfolio is a testimony to that. With these new pesticides in our product portfolio we will be able to contribute more to efficient global food production in the future," said Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director - Best Agrolife Limited.

Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL) is a research-based organization that serves the farmer community across the globe by bringing in world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations. Supported by NABL accredited labs, separate R & D synthesis and formulations, 3 world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing units, and over 1100 happy employees, BAL is continuously working on developing highly effective solutions against the most critical farm issues being faced by farmers across the globe. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs and retains an unrivaled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses. The company is creating waves in the agricultural world with its newly launched products - Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo, and Reveal.

