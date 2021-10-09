Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal announce the launch of their Music Label BBS RECORDS

You would like to read
- Owned by Hrithik Roshan, HRX, forays into sports & fitness equipment category
- DJ Kunal aka Kunal Mahato plans to raise temperature through new track
- Vaibhav Tiwari's pencil sketches mesmerise Bollywood celebrities
- Mission Dreams Media releases their new music label "Be You Records"
- Zed Black's bambooless Agarbatti, Manthan Dhoop Sticks launched at Ganesh Chaturthi
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI/PNN): In 18+ years of his journey as an Independent Musician, Binny Sharma has been intensively talking about how to promote music, especially for indie artists.
There are pretty many roadblocks upcoming musicians face, right from music production to music videos to music release and promotions. As an experienced musician, Binny and his team are spreading hands to help upcoming music artists in their journey forward in The Indie Circuit.
Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal recently announced the launch of their Music Label "BBS RECORDS", under which they will be showcasing upcoming Independent Music Artists and promote their original music.
India's music scene is not just about Bollywood Music anymore, non-film music and storytelling is another parallel dimension of talent to be explored.
Binny also quoted, "Sometimes it's easy to do something for people rather than explaining to them how to do it. And that's how the idea of BBS records came up. So as a team, Shikha and I sat and discussed about this and decided that we really wanted to do this."
Beardo Moochswag was the first song released under BBS RECORDS featuring Binny Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, KL Rahul, Kunal Kapoor is currently hitting over Million streams across all platforms.
For release, send your Music demos: info@beingbinny.com
Or Get in touch on Instagram:
(https://www.instagram.com/bbsrecords.in/)
(https://www.instagram.com/beingbinny/)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor