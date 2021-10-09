Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal announce the launch of their Music Label BBS RECORDS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI/PNN): In 18+ years of his journey as an Independent Musician, Binny Sharma has been intensively talking about how to promote music, especially for indie artists.

There are pretty many roadblocks upcoming musicians face, right from music production to music videos to music release and promotions. As an experienced musician, Binny and his team are spreading hands to help upcoming music artists in their journey forward in The Indie Circuit.

Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal recently announced the launch of their Music Label "BBS RECORDS", under which they will be showcasing upcoming Independent Music Artists and promote their original music.

India's music scene is not just about Bollywood Music anymore, non-film music and storytelling is another parallel dimension of talent to be explored.

Binny also quoted, "Sometimes it's easy to do something for people rather than explaining to them how to do it. And that's how the idea of BBS records came up. So as a team, Shikha and I sat and discussed about this and decided that we really wanted to do this."

Beardo Moochswag was the first song released under BBS RECORDS featuring Binny Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, KL Rahul, Kunal Kapoor is currently hitting over Million streams across all platforms.

