Blue Planet secures hat-trick with the acquisition of Qube Renewables Ltd.

Singapore, June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Blue Planet") announced their third acquisition this year, their third acquisition in the U.K. and their third acquisition in the biogas sector.

These milestones follow Blue Planet's recent investment into Qube Renewables Ltd. ("Qube"), a U.K. registered company with a successful track record in the design, build and deployment of small-scale energy generating systems powered by eco-friendly biogas.

These systems are particularly valuable in rural areas or developing countries where there are inadequate or unreliable centrally generated energy supplies be it power, heat, cooling or vehicle fuel.

Qube's distinct area of technological expertise lies in the conversion of 'local waste into local energy' where as much energy as possible is generated from locally occurring organic waste streams, yet delivered via a smart, affordable and modular system.

This expands Blue Planet's existing capability within the Anaerobic Digestion ("AD") sector by having three distinct technologies and approaches which enable the provision of customized organic waste management solutions that can either be adapted to service large centralized projects, processing over 200 tonnes of organic waste per day, down to small rural and community projects that process less than 500 Kgs per day.

Irrespective of the projects' size and nature, they are all predicated on creating renewable energy from organic waste that also enables them to substantially mitigate the climate change risks associated with fugitive methane emissions from these wastes.

Whilst Qube represents Blue Planet's third acquisition in the U.K., it is also their third acquisition in the AD sector which focuses on the conversion of organic waste materials into energy in an efficient and highly sustainable manner.

The technologies pioneered by Qube will now enable Blue Planet to provide additional climate-friendly solutions to process all types of wet or dry organic waste into renewable energy, wherever those might arise.

In addition to the technological synergies created, the cross-pollination of professional and technological wisdom between the three separate AD entities in Blue Planet's portfolio further equips them to create and deploy highly innovative projects all over the world including developing countries, small isolated rural or small maritime communities and islands.

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman, Blue Planet said that, "We are extremely excited about Qube joining the Blue Planet family. This strategic acquisition not only plays a key role in improving the efficiency of our existing anaerobic waste digestion and biogas production plants, but also extends our ability to deploy climate friendly energy solutions into new, previously untapped markets. Sustainability and innovation have always been the key drivers of our business and Qube is a prime example of how we continue to assimilate these core principles into our projects and operations locally, regionally and globally."

Bradley Chew, Director, Blue Planet added that, "The acquisition of Qube completes our suite of technologies for the treatment of organic wastes; our customers can now select from a choice of three distinct technological approaches but with all three having the production of environmentally friendly biogas from anaerobic digestion at their core. Furthermore, with this acquisition, we have considerably strengthened our capability to take on a broad spectrum of projects, large and small. It will also enable us to generate higher yields of biogas recovery from our other AD technologies and thereby deliver even greater value to our customers."

The team at Qube has over 30 years of experience in waste management, and has successfully created and deployed solutions for over 25 clients across 9 countries.

Mark Clayton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Qube said that, "We are delighted to become part of the Blue Planet family of much needed technologies to address urgent social, environmental and climate concerns. Blue Planet's investment enables Qube to increase production of our systems, gain a wider global reach and to provide extensive client support. The investment also enables Qube to be at the forefront of innovation in the biogas sector in both technology and application to provide not only energy but the synthesis of raw materials for sustainable industry."

Qube Renewables is a disruptive technology company specialising in waste to energy sectors. The company has developed a suite of innovative AD technologies that are modular, quick to deploy, built to a high standard and which come with an excellent support network. The solutions provided by Qube include:

BioQube - digestion systems in 20 or 40 ft containers, modular and scalable

QuickQube - a fabric based digester for rapid deployment

LagoonQube - lagoon digestion technology to capture fugitive emissions

DryQube - a novel dry AD system both containerised and as very large fabric structures

In addition to its core AD technologies, Qube has also developed a range of downstream gas handling equipment including a biogas to BioCNG and tri-gen units as well as gas compression and transportation systems. Qube has over 20 deployments of their technology, in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America with systems running off food waste, crop residues, processing residues to provide on-site power, heating and vehicle fuels. Qube can successfully demonstrate the full AD value chain, waste transformation to energy and fertilisers for sustainable development.

Biogas - A growing opportunity for clean energy

Wet and dry organic waste can cause many issues for sensitive biomes and ecologies if not properly processed. However, this waste can be used as a means to generate biogas - a clean and low-environmental impact fuel that has multiple applications ranging from heating, cooking, or even power generation.

The global biogas market is projected to reach USD 31.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% from 2020 to 2027.

Currently, Blue Planet companies process more than 15,000 tonnes of waste per day across different projects and have deployed more than 90 decentralized organic waste units of various sizes across South Asia. Other services and technologies provided by the company include non-hazardous e-waste recovery, large-scale landfill remediation, and green building waste solutions in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste.

Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

Website: (www.blue-planet.com).

Qube Renewables is a UK based company, established in 2013 with its key purpose to provide innovation in the AD sector. Since then, the company has developed a suite of technologies and support systems.

The team at Qube has extensive experience in the waste, renewable energy and environmental sectors. With over 30 years of experience, the Qube team has built in house design, fabrication, assembly, installation and technical support to address some of the key issues that plague the AD sector namely engineering quality and systems support.

The company also has deep practical experience and runs its own AD plant, often being brought into troubleshooting on failing systems for investors and operators both at large and small scales. AD is a transformative technology that has a huge potential to provide a positive impact for sustainable development - epitomising Qube's moto - Energy without Barriers be that environmental, social or financial.

Website: (www.quberenewables.co.uk).

