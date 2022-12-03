BML Munjal University inaugurates Atal Community Innovation Center

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative held the official launch event of Atal Community Innovation Center-BMU (ACIC-BMU). True to its philosophy, the launched platform exemplifies the university's endeavour to create an ecosystem which nurtures 'INNOVATORS & ENTREPRENEURS' who are tenacious, ethical, and zealous to create not only economic value but address community problems and deliver societal impact through their ventures.

The Center was inaugurated by Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog in the presence of Prof Shyam Menon, Board Member, ACIC-BMU Foundation and VC-BML Munjal University, Manglesh Yadav, Program Director, AIM, Rajesh Kumar Jindal, Principal, Government Polytechnic, Manesar. The attendees included experts and mentors from the industry and investors.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) would provide grants for the ACIC-BMU totalling Rs 2.5 crores over five years, BMU would contribute a matching grant within the same time frame. ACIC-BMU is incubating 22 startups. The founders of these startups include students, faculty of BMU, and outside innovators.

Speaking on this, Prof Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation, said, "India is witnessing a phenomenon where stakeholders are coming together to pool resources and create a startup hub. Incubators at HEI's play a critical role in promoting the culture of entrepreneurship through ACIC-BMU. Mobilizing students and the youth in the nearby community to be innovative and entrepreneurial is of utmost importance. With the setup of ACIC-BMU, we are keen on ensuring that enough weightage is provided in this space. ACIC-BMU will connect various innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives at BMU with the start-up ecosystem."

He further added, "At ACIC-BMU, the focus is to promote innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and encourage innovators within the university and the community around, especially in tier 2 & 3 towns. Our vision is to promote women entrepreneurship and thereby one-third of these startups identified in this programme have women founders. Additionally, we also have been actively promoting initiatives that assist rural women in starting microbusinesses. More than 30 women have been trained and many have set up microbusinesses."

ACIC-BMU exemplifies the University's philosophy of experiential learning and enabling students to navigate the way in the world of tomorrow. The budding innovators & entrepreneurs get to learn the specifics of how to establish and construct a startup through mentorship sessions with entrepreneurs and technical professionals. The Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I2E) at BMU is leading the innovation and entrepreneurship agenda at the university through teaching, research, and consulting. Additionally, BMU has several student-run clubs like The Start-up and Entrepreneurship Club and Enactus, which are into social entrepreneurship.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 54th among all management institutions in All India in the NIRF Rankings 2022. It has also attained the diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB (Hons) and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to: (www.bmu.edu.in)

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)