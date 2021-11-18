BML Munjal University opens MBA admissions for 2022

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, has announced the opening of admissions for the MBA programme under its School of Management (SOM). The two year full-time MBA programme offers specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Operations & SCM along with a newly-introduced specialisation in Entrepreneurship. The early admission cycle will close on 12th January 2022.
Co-designed with the Imperial College Business School, UK the MBA programme at BML Munjal University offers an unparalleled curriculum, with a focus on live projects and experiential learning that draws on BMU's deep connect to Enterprise 4.0. The degree programme takes a long-term view of business education and prepares students for long and fulfilling careers.
Talking about the Programme, Dr. Jaskiran Arora, Dean, School Of Management, BML Munjal University said, "With the university's augmented focus on business acumen and innovation, the MBA programme is designed to equip students with skills and knowledge relevant to the post-pandemic world. We try our best as educators, to ensure that students step out as well-versed leaders, prepared to take industry to the next level of success. We're looking forward to welcoming a new batch of young graduates and working professionals to a diverse cohort at the School of Management."
As an entrepreneurial orientation is highly valued in start-ups, corporates and MNCs, the specialisation in entrepreneurship will empower candidates who are employed within an organization or want to work towards their own start-up. This specialisation will aid and accelerate the development of an entrepreneurial mindset among participants through exposure to cutting edge curriculum and practitioner faculty.
The eligibility criteria for admission is a Bachelor's degree and standardised test scores as per university admission criteria mentioned on the website (https://www.bmu.edu.in). Students who have not appeared in any standardized tests will have to appear for BMU-MAT, BMU's Management Aptitude Test in order to secure a seat.
BMU across all its disciplines will start the new academic year at its state of the art campus spread across 50 acres in Gurugram, one of the business hubs of the country.
Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.
The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.).
