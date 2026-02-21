VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 21: BMW India Foundation is advancing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development by supporting and upskilling traditional artisans across India. Guided by the vision to preserve the authenticity of indigenous art forms while connecting artists to contemporary resources and markets, the Foundation's initiatives aim to enable sustainable livelihoods and enhance upward social mobility for artisan communities. Launched in 2025, the artisan empowerment programme addresses long-standing challenges faced by traditional artists, including limited access to structured skilling, contemporary design exposure, and organised market platforms. Through partnerships with experienced implementation organisations, BMW India Foundation is creating pathways that allow artisans to strengthen their craft, respond to evolving consumer demand, and build resilient income streams.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India said, "At BMW India Foundation, we deeply respect the incredible craftsmanship and rich traditions of India's artisans. For us, this is not just about preserving beautiful art forms, it's about supporting the talented people who bring them to life. Many of these artisans face real challenges, from limited access to new skills to difficulty reaching bigger marketplaces. We want to help change that by giving them the tools, training, scope for experimentation and opportunities they need to grow and sustain their livelihoods. Programs like Project Chitravan and Project Phulkari are very close to our hearts. They allow artisans to stay connected to their roots while exploring new ideas and designs that appeal to modern customers."

In central India, BMW India Foundation has partnered with the Craft and Community Development Foundation (CCDF) to implement Project Chitravan, supporting tribal artisans from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra practising indigenous art forms such as Gond, Warli, Bhil, Baiga, Sohrai, and Kohvar. Artists are selected based on craftsmanship, creative potential, and economic need, and are provided structured mentorship and contemporary design inputs to help them evolve creatively while retaining the authenticity of traditional narratives and techniques. Around 40 tribal artisans across central India are currently being nurtured under this initiative. In Punjab, BMW India Foundation has joined hands with the Delhi Crafts Council to strengthen and modernise the traditional craft of Phulkari embroidery. The initiative focuses on skill enhancement, revival of authentic techniques, and adoption of sustainable practices such as natural dyes and responsible material usage. Artisans collaborate with textile designers to co-create contemporary product lines, including stoles, apparel accents, home decor items, and accessories, improving product relevance and market access. Training in digital literacy and market readiness further enables artisans to engage with buyers and participate confidently in emerging market platforms. Around 30 artisans in Punjab are currently being supported under this initiative.

BMW India Foundation BMW India Foundation has been set up with the objective of implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes on behalf of BMW Group entities in India - BMW Group India, BMW India Financial Services and BMW India Leasing. The Foundation carries forward existing community initiatives and works to scale them up through long-term commitment and deep partnerships with implementation organisations, creating sustainable and measurable social impact.

