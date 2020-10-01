Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.'s Initial Public Offerings (IPO)

-
ALSO READ
Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh fine on three entities for fraudulent trade
Sebi fines Rs 15 lakh on three entities for fraudulent trading in BSE's illiquid stock options
Govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector
RIL, Zee Entertainment, Dixon Technologies in spotlight
Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on six entities for fraudulent trade
-
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is entering capital market with IPO. The public issue comprises of 3,90,000 shares at the rate of Rs 95 aggregating Rs 3.71 crores
The issue opens for public subscription on 9 October 2020 and closes on 13 October 2020. The minimum lot size is 1200 shares and the amount is Rs 1,14,000 shares.
For FY20 the company reported a robust performance with turnover at Rs 27.45 crores and net profit at Rs 3.66 crores translating into earnings per share of Rs 140.
The shares are being offered at a very attractive price of Rs 95 which works out to a price multiple of only 2.23 against the average industry ratio of 15. What is encouraging is that the outlook for FY21 is highly promising with huge orders on hand which is expected to contribute substantially to revenues and profits.
The shares would be listed on NSE-Emerge. The issue is lead managed by Shreni Shares Pvt. Ltd. and underwritten by Altina Securities Pvt. Ltd.
MautikTolia, Founder and Managing Director of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. stated that the entertainment industry has the distinction of not only qualifying as a recession proof sector but also as a sector with enormous growth potential. Irrespective of economic conditions individuals will continue to pursue entertainment as a mode of relaxation and it is also one of the cheapest form of entertainment for the masses.
Therefore, Companies operating in this industry both in India and abroad have created enormous wealth for investors over the long term. Many of these companies have grown from pygmies to giants.
Tolia further stated that the next five years will see digital technologies increase their influence across the industry leading to a sea change in consumer behavior across all segments. The company's clientele consists of marquee names like Amazon, Netflix, Star TV Network,
Disney, Zee to name a few while the size of the entertainment market is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore.
India's media consumption has grown at a CAGR of 9 percent between 2012-18, almost nine times that of US and two times that of China.
New avenues like OTT (over the top) have opened up a huge revenue potential for the sector. Among the global OTT players, a major growth driver is Netflix which launched its global video on demand (SVOD) service in January 2016, Reports reveal that it has 104 million subscribers in 190 countries and the service supports 24 languages.
Therefore, the sector has exponential growth prospects investors and need to identify companies at early stages that have enormous growth potential. Companies in the entertainment sector have the potential for enormous growth.
For FY20 the company reported a robust performance with turnover at Rs 27.45 crores and net profit at Rs 3.66 crores translating into earnings per share of Rs 140.
The shares are being offered at a very attractive price of Rs. 95 which works out to a price multiple of only 2.23 against the average industry ratio of 15. What is encouraging is that the outlook for FY21 is highly promising with huge orders on hand which is expected to contribute substantially to revenues and profits.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU