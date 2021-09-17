Bollywood film Do Ajnabee to mark Anu Mitra's debut

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood film Do Ajnabee, which marks the debut of Instagram sensation (https://www.instagram.com/anu_theglamqueen/?utm_medium=copy_link) Anu Mitra, and also stars Rehaan Roy and Aman Yatan Verma, is set to commence shooting by the end of this month.
Being produced by Blockbuster Films & Entertainment, and directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, Do Ajnabee is a murder mystery that will leave the audiences guessing till the very last reel. Kurush Deboo and Sunny Thakur will also be seen playing important roles in the film.
"I am really excited about Do Ajnabee and cannot wait for the shooting to begin later this month," says Anu Mitra, who hails from Jamshedpur, and has made the big Bollywood break after years of hard work and struggle.
Anu Mitra took to Instagram recently to share her excitement after the recording of one of the film's songs, "Jaanam" by Yasser Desai and Palak Muchhal, was completed.
Music director Deepak Gupta has composed the music for the film. Palak, who has sung over 150 songs for Deepak over the years, also has a solo song "Pakeezah" in Do Ajnabee. In fact, Palak had a throat problem while recording the solo song the first time, and she re-recorded the song.
Do Ajnabee's director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput says the film's intriguing plot and excellent star cast are sure to win over the audience.
"Deepak has composed beautiful songs for Do Ajnabee to make it a complete package. Yasser and Palak's voice has created magic, and we are confident the film and its music will be very well received," says Sanjeev.
This story is provided by PNN.
