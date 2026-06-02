PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Bosch Measuring Tools is strategically expanding its business portfolio with the launch of the new GMP 2-15 Moisture Meter, marking the brand's entry into electrical and moisture measurement segment. This move addresses the rising demand for reliable moisture detection across industries like construction, woodworking, and facility management, where preventive maintenance and safety are paramount. - New GMP 2-15 Moisture Meter strengthens the measuring tools portfolio - Marks Bosch's strategic entry into a growing segment Designed for professional use, the GMP 2-15 delivers fast, accurate measurements for 37 types of wood and 10 different building materials. It also features an integrated thermo-hygrometer to monitor ambient temperature and relative humidity. With a high-contrast TFT LCD display, adjustable threshold scale, automatic self-test function, and rugged IP65-rated housing, the tool is engineered for durability and easy interpretation of readings on job sites.

"The launch of the GMP 2-15 marks our strategic entry into the fast-growing Electrical & Moisture Meter category, further strengthening our measuring tools portfolio in India. The GMP 2-15 is designed for professionals in waterproofing, woodworking, painting, facility management, and electrical inspection, where accurate moisture detection helps prevent structural damage, coating failures, mold growth, and electrical safety risks." said Sanmay Dasgupta, Regional President, Bosch Power Tools India. The moisture meter category is seeing strong adoption across segments as professionals seek more dependable diagnostic tools. Effective moisture detection is critical in preventing structural damage, mold, and safety risks in applications ranging from woodworking and drywall installation to waterproofing and HVAC inspections. The GMP 2-15 is engineered to meet these modern market demands.

Contact person for press inquiries: Ms. Somdatta Sen Phone: +91-9833596410 Somdatta.sen@in.bosch.com About Bosch in India In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through 14 companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions India Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited, Precision Seals Manufacturing Ltd, Robert Bosch India Manufacturing and Technology Private Limited, MICO Trading Private Limited and Mivin Engg. Technologies Private Limited. Since commencing operations in 1951, we have steadily expanded our footprint across 17 manufacturing sites and 7 development and application centers, supporting both domestic and global markets. These facilities enable us to localize solutions, drive innovation, and respond with speed to dynamic customer and industry requirements drive innovation, and respond with speed to dynamic customer and industry requirements. In FY 2024-25, Bosch achieved consolidated sales of 2.7 billion euros and total net sales of 373,457 million INR (approximately euros 4.13 billion) in India. The company employed 38,655 associates as of March 31, 2025. Bosch Limited continues to anchor the Group's India presence with a sharp focus on next-generation mobility, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 413,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). The company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in hardware, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence - in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch.

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