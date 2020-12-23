Branch announces the 2020 Mobile Growth Awards finalists

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, has announced finalists for its first-annual Mobile Growth Awards this January.

The company received 300 plus nominations; 50 of the top campaigns from across the world have made it to the judges table. The finalists are companies and individuals who drive exceptional growth and innovation in mobile.

The program includes multiple award categories -- here are the finalists across them.

* Best Mobile Viral Campaign: recognizing one of this year's most viral mobile marketing campaigns.

o , Wynk Music Limited

o, Hinge

o , Baazi Games

o , Limeroad.com

o , Stadium Goods

o , OneFootball

* Best Overall Growth Campaign: A look at the campaigns that created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth over the past year.

o , Brainly

o, Licious

o , Pratilipi

o , CATCH

o , BWS

o , Woolworths Group Limited

o , Trell

* Best Phygital Experience: campaigns that transformed traditional offline marketing by blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey.

o, Joe & The Juice

o , Wine.com

o , Belk

o , Cadillac Fairview

o, Affle for PROTON

o , Equinox Media

* Best Digital Transformation: celebrate business innovation through digital transformation, resulting in increased engagement, user acquisition, or revenue.

o , Fave

o , OVO (PT Visionet Internasional)

o , NHL

o , Goldman Sachs

o , ExxonMobil

o , L'Oreal France

* Best COVID Adaptation: highlighting a feature or campaign designed to adapt to changing consumer needs during COVID.

o , TodayTix

o, Belk

o , Planet Fitness

o , YUM Brands (KFC)

o , JOANN

o , Wynk Music Limited

o , Sanvello Health

* Best COVID Retention Campaign: highlighting a campaign delivering an improvement in engagement and retention during COVID.

o , Myntra Designs

o , InMobi for Unilever Wall's

o , QuickTrip

o , RentoMojo

o , Shopify

o , Checkout51

* Best Onboarding Activation Campaign: highlighting a highly successful mobile onboarding activation campaign.

o , Ritual

o , Drizly

o , CSC Service Works

o, Shopify

o , Hibbett Sports

o , BNext

o , Wannalisn

* Best Mobile Innovation: recognizing creative thinking and outstanding innovation on mobile.

o , Lenskart

o , Bobble AI

o , Reliance Jio Information Limited

o , Orange (Yoxo)

o Mustafa Zubair Ahmed, Lock & Stock

"All our finalists have demonstrated excellence in innovation and creativity," said Mada Seghete, Co-founder and VP Marketing at Branch. "While the judges are at work and the winners are yet to be announced, each of the campaigns call for celebrations of their own."

The Awards will take place

For more information, head to to learn more about this year's awards.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)