Brett Robbo Robinson celebrates the launch of The Global Icons 2021 with Passion Vista

Brett Robinson, better known as Brett 'Robbo', is a passionate high performance and business coach who advocates physical and mental wellbeing as the critical pathways to holistically achieving success. A former elite sprinter at the Australian Institute of Sport, Brett is a seasoned sportsperson. He garnered global acclaim when he started coaching business owners and leaders, in addition to top athletes, to create high-performance results and abundance in both their professional and personal lives.

"Most business owners and leaders come to me when they're already successful and looking for the extra edge but aren't clear on how to achieve it without the associated stress and burnout," reveals Brett.

Brett has worked with top athletes and sporting teams worldwide as both a soft tissue therapist and high-performance coach. He's unlikely to tell you himself, but Brett was named Australian Paralympic athletics coach of the year 2018.

"Working with Paralympic athletes gave me a deeper understanding about mental resilience and perspective than any courses or workshops could ever provide," says Brett.

With an innate ability to decode emotions and understand the intricacies of human psychology, Brett has managed to work with some of the world's best professional coaches, psychologists, and mentors. Given his background, Brett has created scientifically proven systems and personalized processes to suit each person's goals and visions. Easy to comprehend and implement, these strategies have proven to maximize results in minimal time, in both personal and professional areas of life.

Today, Brett runs his own company as a globally recognized Business, Health and Performance Coach, in which he helps leaders, entrepreneurs, and sportspeople get the competitive advantage to reach the next level of success with confidence and abundance, as opposed to with stress and burnout. He creates unbreakable mindsets, empowering 'inner tool belts' plus clarity and conviction of who you are at your best through world-class coaching, accountability, and support. To know more about the international brand checkout www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

Coach to Paralympic and world champions in 2016 and 2017; he was Sportsperson of the year every year he was in High School. With an impeccable track record, Brett was recently recognized by the NYC journal as one of the 'Top 30 coaches to look out for in 2021'. His podcast, 'Your Life of Impact' too, was recognized as one of Australia's 'New and Noteworthy' to look out for when it was launched.

However, this abundance of talent, empathy and passion originates from a painful narrative. "My grandparents meant the world to me. They taught me the most valuable life lessons, and they were my home. Unfortunately, in December 2014, their son murdered them in their own house. Being young and vulnerable, I went through a roller coaster of emotions. I was shattered and benumbed by the sudden loss of the most influential people in my life.

Later, I tried to gather courage and pull myself together through professional support. Consequently, I was introduced to powerful techniques that helped me rebuild my mindset and empower my 'inner tool belt.' This developed my interest in human behaviour, which became a legit passion. Subsequently, I combined it with my years of coaching some of the world's best athletes', to create my current successful coaching programs for business owners and leaders."

Brett is a proud father of two beautiful children and a genuinely affectionate husband who's madly in love with his wife.

Brett believes that you create your luck through disciplined focus and deliberate practice on mastering your craft. But what about challenges faced? "Recent challenges mostly come from "keeping up" with technology and aligning my business growth opportunities from a place of expansion and alignment. Not saying yes just because the opportunities arise."

In such a scenario, Brett measures his success through the ripple effect of his clients' results. When they commit to the processes and create paradigm shifts, their health and relationships thrive, their staff become more empowered and impactful, and their business or careers skyrocket - with an aligned purpose to give back to the community or charities.

