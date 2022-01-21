Bring home Blue Star Air Purifiers on lowest EMIs starting Rs. 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering Blue Star air purifiers on EMIs as low as Rs. 667. Customers can also avail lucrative deals and cashbacks while purchasing Blue Star air purifiers from the EMI Store.
Customers can purchase their preferred model on No Cost EMI - this allows shoppers to repay the cost of the air purifier in interest-free monthly installments. Furthermore, customers can also avail of cashback up to Rs. 5,000 by shopping for Blue Star Air Purifier on EMI Store .
Blue Star Limited is India's leading air conditioning company. The brand is renowned for offering best-in-class products with top-of-the-line features and the latest technologies. Air purifiers from Blue Star employ advanced air purification processes, eliminating disease-causing microbes and air-borne toxins.
Some of the best-selling Blue Star air purifiers on the EMI Store include:
Blue Star Air Purifier Pearl White (BS-AP450SANW) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,834
Blue Star Air Purifier White (BS-AP250RAP) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,000
Blue Star Air Purifier White (BS-AP90RAP) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 667
Blue Star Air Purifier White (BS-AP490LAN) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,492
Blue Star Air Purifier Silver (BS-AP450SANS) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,834
Shoppers from more than 1,000 cities - including metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
One can shop online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:
Step 1: Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number
Step 2: Choose the preferred air purifier from Blue Star and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor
Step 3: At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'
Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit
Step 5: A confirmation of purchase will be sent, and the ordered item will be delivered to the registered address free of charge
*Terms and conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.
It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, visit (www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
