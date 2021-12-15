BrowserStack and Nightwatch.js join forces to simplify test automation for developers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.browserstack.com) BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the acquisition of (https://nightwatchjs.org) Nightwatch.js, the popular open-source test automation framework.

BrowserStack will work with the Nightwatch team to make Nighwatch.js the de-facto choice for developers. Nightwatch.js will continue to remain open-source and free.

Nightwatch.js, the Node.js powered end-to-end test automation framework, is among the fastest-growing Selenium-based tools with 1 million monthly npm installs and over 10.5k GitHub stars. With its simple syntax and an in-built test runner, developers can run and manage tests without any hassle.

"Partnering with BrowserStack gives us the resources to build for the future and scale Nightwatch to greater heights," said Andrei Rusu, Creator of Nighwatch.js. "Our focus will be to proactively engage with the community for feedback and roll out updates to improve the core experience for developers. We've already launched Nightwatch 2.0 in beta, and we're excited about the next chapter."

Welcoming Nightwatch.js into its family of open-source collaborations, BrowserStack is doubling down on its support for the community and intends to scale such partnerships in the future. BrowserStack's Open Source Team actively participates and contributes to the open-source ecosystem. In addition, through its Open Source Program, BrowserStack has backed over 2,400 open source projects, enabling maintainers and contributors to test their software for free.

"When open-source wins, everyone wins. Many of BrowserStack's own products are built on open-source technologies, and we know first-hand their power to bring significant change," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO of BrowserStack. "With Nightwatch.js, we're taking another step towards our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet--through open and inclusive development."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)