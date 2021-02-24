Business Mint announces winners of Nationwide Awards Under-30 rising entrepreneurs

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): The Grand Nationwide Awards 30 Under 30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021 were acquainted with recognizing and reward the extraordinary work and the outcomes picked up by the pioneers of the corporate space, despite an always increasing competitive market. Almost 650 of the main figures in global responsible organizations entries at Nationwide Awards Under30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021.
The diversity on display - both in terms of geographical origin and working sphere - exhibited fantastically a developing devotion to mindful strategic approaches. Continuing with our hunt, the Nationwide Awards Under 30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021 search out the leading lights of the wide range of rising entrepreneurs, searching for those whose imagination, technology, responsibility, innovations and solid initiative has assisted them with making progress in an increasingly challenging corporate atmosphere.
The judges were searching for organizations who have been "RisingEntrepreneurs" These honours perceive and honour the most regarded entrepreneurs alongside their C-Level executives within a variety of industries while rewarding deserving success in all its forms throughout the Global business community.
To honour those bright minds, Business Mint issued a list of companies, agencies, nonprofits and government organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here:https://nationwideawards.org/award
We are pleased to specify that all the "RisingEntrepreneurs" are startup FOUNDERS or ''Business legends'' that drive forward with thoughts, advancements and persistent coarseness that is moving the business and the society the correct way.
The Nationwide AwardsUnder 30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021was an enormous achievement in which more than 650 nominations came from across different industry areas, for example, Trading, Education, Health, Architectural, Marketing, Media, Real Estate etc. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 30 winners under several unique classifications. The winners came from everywhere in India.
Startups and Entrepreneur shape our lives. They make occupations and stimulate innovations with no limits. They add to the interaction of the country working by filling financial development and success.
With their visionary thoughts and tenacious soul, they challenge problematic powers and carry with them imaginative arrangements in any event, during the hardest occasions. Driven by their longing to improve their general surroundings, they stop at nothing to accomplish their most prominent aspirations. Startups are the fate of India.
Vinay Kanth Korapati, expressed "It's a pleasure to see so many organizations from such a variety of enterprises and geographies are working hard towards our common goal."
List of "Nationwide Awards Under 30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021" winners:
1. VibhorHasija - Founder and CEO - Yours Eventfully in Artist Management Category
2. Parikshit - Founder and CEO -MeraMaali in Urban Gardening Category
3. Manu Mathew Palathungal - Co-Founder - Nutmeg Valley and MD - Electro Fibres in Trading and Manufacturing Category
4. Varnika Bhargava - Founder -Creativeshowz in Wedding Planners Category
5. Sahil Wadhwa - Founder and CEO, Pathshala (Brainchild Smart Ventures Pvt Ltd) in Education Category
6. Nilesh Prabhakar Shingote - Co-Founder, PropCheckup in Innovative Startup Category
7. Rajesh Kumar - Founder, Sixpackabsindia in Fitness Startup Category
8. Ajitabha Bose - Chairman, BDL Studios and Ajitabha Publishers in Author Category
9. Anurag Srivastava - Founder and CEO, Mad Over Print Pvt Ltd in Creative Merchandise Category
10. Rishabh Jain - Founder - RishiRich Jewels in Fashion Jewelry Category
11. Dr Samiuddin Ahmed - BDS, MDS | Dental Implantologist in Dental Healthcare Category
12. Shamsia - Artist in Art Category
13. Shyambhavi Gulati - CEO - Babita Arts and Designs in Art and Design Category
14. Bibin Babu - Co-Founder, Payiza and Innowork - Emerging Technology Category
15. KundavaiArivudainambi - Founder and CEO, Eduzo in Edu-Tech Category
16. Anjali Nar - Founder and Director, METRISTAMBH in Architectural and Interior Design Category
17. Aayush Chaudhary - Founder, ACad Studio in Architectural and Interior Design Category
18. Pranav Mehra - Co-Founder - Brew Whale Brewing LLP in Brewery Category
19. Bharat Ramavtar Gupta - Founder - Mungos Media in Marketing and Media Category
20. ShivashishTarkas - Founder and CEO - The InterMentalist in Marketing and Media Category
21. Adhunika Singh - Founder and Creative Director - Look What Happened in Branding and Advertising Category
22. Aashish Bhardwaj - Founder and CEO - Sociopool India Private Limited in Marketing and Advertising Category
23. Aditya Gurwara - Managing Partner - Services, Qoruz / Terareach in Marketing and Advertising Category
24. Tarun Sunil Nainani - Co-Founder, Pentableu in Marketing and Advertising Category
25. Dhanraj Madnani - Founder and CEO, LiquidSpear Experiences in Marketing and Advertising Category
26. A V Sai Prakash - CEO, Fave Labs in Home Automation category
27. Paresh Sunil Dugad- Director, Dugad Group in Real Estate and Manufacturing Category
28. Harsh Agarwal - Founder and CEO, Greenland Agro Foods in Healthy Foods Category
29. Vinit Vinod Jain - Founder, Techinnovadors Solutions Pvt Ltd in Startup Incubator Category
30. Mohit Vanjani - Founder, Keeo Skin Essentials in E-commerce in Beauty and Hygiene Category
Vinay KanthKorapati, Founder of Business Mint says, "I might want to salute everyone on the shortlist, and especially our winners of Nationwide Awards Under 30 -RISING ENTREPRENEURS- 2021, You all show genuine development and administration in driving Responsible Business. We hope you all will share your experience far and wide and look forward to reading follow-up actions next year! All demonstrated the strategic importance of sustainability to their business or organizational activities.
It was extremely inspiring. Leading a business to success can be a tough challenge, and as such we are keen to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our deserving winners. I would like to wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in this prestigious awards program."
https://nationwideawards.org/award where you can get to the winner's supplement.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
