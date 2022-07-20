Business Mint Nation Wide Awards 2022 held at Hyderabad collaborated with Mercedes Benz Silver Star

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): An award ceremony by the name Business Mint Nation Wide Awards 2022 was held at Mercedes Benz Silver Star Showroom Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event is one of the largest privately organized award ceremonies in our country. With more than 2000 nominations, the award show witnessed great participation from various segments like the lifestyle, interior, automotive, and hotel industries. Two hundred eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds attended the event.

The event was graced by Ramesh Masthipuram, DIG of Police - Government of Telangana, and Varre Venkateswarlu - RTI ex-Chief Commissioner. The guest list also included Manthena Srinivasa Raja, Amit Kapoor, Senior Director, Content and Social Media Marketing at Cigniti Technologies (keynote speaker), Radhika Reddy Tanguturu, Maanas Nagulapalli (Big Boss Fame), G Veena - Director (Manjeera Group), Dr Pavani KVVLN Ph.D. (H.C), K. SHRUITHI, (Founder - Sun Green) Vishal Sanghavi (COO - Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd).

The award ceremony was conducted by Vinay Kanth Korapati, (Founder, Business Mint), venue sponsored by Mercedes Ben Silver Star Showroom Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 80 individuals from various sectors were awarded on this occasion. The awards are given on the basis of the achievements of an individual in his or her profession. Al the winners have been selected by a special jury.

List of "(https://nationwideawards.org/news) Nationwide Awards - 2022" winners:

* CA Ram Harsha, Founder of SHRESHTA For CA and CMA - Most Admired Educator of the Year - 2022, CA and CMA Category (Under 30)

* TuitionHUB - Most Prominent Online Tutoring Services of the Year - 2022

* ROTOMAKER INDIA PVT LTD - Most Admired VFX Company of the Year - 2022

* Jagadamba Sarees - Most Admired Women Ethnic Wear Store of the Year - 2022, Dilsukhnagar - Hyderabad

* 4th dimension - Most Innovative Design and Project Management Firm of the Year - 2022, Visakhapatnam

* DT7 Solutions - Top 10 Web Designing Company of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh

* Sheeba Gollapalli - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Women Empowerment Category.

* True Homes ™ - Most Prominent Furniture Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Vikram Bathini, Founder and CEO - TopperMent Academy - Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad (Under 30) in EduTech Category (TopperMent Academy)

* Tirumal Classes - Most Prominent Education Institute of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in UPSC (IAS) Coaching Category

* ABHES (Anirudh Billa Human Excellence School) Hyderabad - Best Human Excellence Academy - 2022, Hyderabad in Mental fitness Category

* JivaaSri Ayurvedic Wellness - Most Promising Ayurvedic Wellness Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Abhijith Jayanthi, MD - SimplyJITH Investment Corporation Private Limited - Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Renewable Energy Category

* Kiran Kumar Maddula, Group Marketing Head - Anu Group of Hospitals - Most Prominent Healthcare Marketing Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* La'espace Design Studio - Most Creative Interior Design Studio of The Year - 2022, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

* HI-TECH MODELS (Architectural and Industrial Model Makers) - Most Credible Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Architectural Models Category

* Mintage Markcomm (OPC) Pvt Ltd - Most Prominent Marketing and Communications Agency of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Uday Kiran Kandhi, Founder - Mintage Markcomm (OPC) Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Scrapq - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Recycling and Disposal Services

* Ravisankar Group - Most Promising Villa Project of the Year - 2022, (Sai Vishnu Villas CHATURVATIKA, Ongole | Andhra Pradesh)

* Akarshana Events and Entertainment - Most Credible Wedding Planner of the Year - 2022, South India

* Shravan Madiraju, Founder and Creative Director - Akarshana Events and Entertainment - Most Admired Wedding Professional of the Year - 2022

* Dr M Balaraju Naidu - Most Promising Healthcare Professional of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Joint Replacement Surgeon Category

* ESWARI GROUP - Fast Growing Real Estate Company of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh

* Band Elzyium - Most Loved Live Music Band of the Year - 2022

* Vishal Sanghavi, COO - Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd - Most Prominent COO of the Year - 2022, Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Category

* Ermin Automotive - Most Promising EV Manufacturing Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* RETRO GROUP - Most Prominent Hospitality Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Jagannadham Interior - Best Emerging Firm of the Year -2022, Hyderabad in Interior Project Management

* Manea the salon - Most Promising Unisex Salon Chain of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

* Mir Jamaluddin Hammad - Most Promising Finance Management Leader of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Ravi Kumar Sagar, Founder and CEO - RK'S INNO GROUP - The Young Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year -2022 Hyderabad

* Suresh Masani, Founder - Bhoomi Infrastructures - Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Real Estate Category

* Country Chicken Co. - Best Emerging Meat Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Dwani - Best Emerging Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Audio Services Category

* Akshata Hosur - Best Emerging Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Film Production Designer Category

* Arjun Kumar - Most Admired Celebrity Fitness Trainer of the Year - 2022

* Manideep Manchala - Most Admired Food Influencer of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* SmartAdScreens Private Limited - Most Promising AdTech start-up of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Sabista Khan, Founder and Fashion Designer - The Cinderella Story - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Fashion Designer Category

* The Star Life Hyderabad - Most Admired Fashion Lifestyle Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* JK Speech and Hearing Centre® - Best Hearing Center - 2022, Hyderabad

* Shiva SS - Most Prominent Fashion and Celebrity Photographer of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* By the Bottle - Most Admired Bar of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Samhitha Kumbhajadala, Founder and Director - ProSquad Consulting - Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Financial Advisory and Wealth Management Category

* Marriott Executive Apartments - Most Admired Executive Apartments (Luxury) of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Primeland Group - Most Innovative Weekend Home Project of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Crazy Kidzy Play and Party - Startup of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Indoor Play Zone Category

* Creative Ethics - Most Promising Creative Agency of the Year - 2022, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

* Surender PothiReddy, Founder - Design Walls - Most Trusted Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Wallpaper Company Category

* INTERSAN - Most Admired Luxury Interior Decor Showroom - 2022, Hyderabad.

* Abhishek Bhandari, CEO and Founder - Cryptovedas - Most Prominent Crypto and Blockchain Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022

* Team Pixel8 - Most Creative and Candid Photography Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Wedding Photography Category

* Swathi Shagarlamudi, Founder and CEO - Reeyalifestyle - Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, Technology Innovation for Fashion and Lifestyle

* Suhasini Pandyam - Most challenging and Inspiring woman of the year - 2022, Hyderabad in Fashion Category

* Flyira - Best Emerging Sustainable Brand of the Year - 2022, Sanitary Pads Category

* Dr Ashok Chandra - Outstanding Dentist of the Year-2022, AP and Telangana

* PILKINGTON AUTOMOTIVE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED - Most Prominent Company of The Year - 2022, Environment Health Safety Category

* The British Brow Bar Bandra - Best Emerging Aesthetic Clinic of The Year - 2022, Mumbai

* VisaMint India Pvt. Ltd - The Most Trusted Immigration and Visa Consultant of the Year - 2022 (Hyderabad)

* Dr BVSSR Reddy - Most Prominent Industry Expert - 2022, Hyderabad in Online Vaastu Consultation Category

* VR Doctors Academy - Most Prominent NEET Medical Coaching Institute of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Khaas - Most Admired Mouth Freshener of The Year, 2022

* Kiran Muniraj - Most Influential Professional of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Hospitality Category

* SnapTics Business Solutions - Most Promising Digital Marketing company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Tabula rasa - Most Admired Place for Live Music and Popup Shows - 2022, Hyderabad

* ONLE EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS - Innovative Education Curriculum of the Year - 2022

* B.Joseph Anooj - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Blockchain Category

* The Project Dot Media - Most Prominent Firm in the Telugu States - 2022, Influencer Marketing Category

* Momentz- Karishma and Co-Most Promising Bespoke Wedding gifts and Corporate Gifting Company - 2022

* Dr digital - Best Healthcare Marketing Agency of the Year - 2022

* G Veena - Director (Manjeera Group) - Most Dynamic Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Real Estate Category

* Kadiyala VSN Abhinav - Little champ UI/UX Designer of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* PRAMAAN PHOTOGRAPHY - Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh in Photography Category

* Navya Rao - Best Emerging Industry Expert - 2022, Hyderabad in Short Video Apps Category

* Infinity Drive In - Most Admired Food Drive-in of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Sai Balaji Constructions - Most Prominent Construction Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Aazebo The Royal Arabian Restaurant - Best Arabian Restaurant of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* SPARK_Truly Glocal - Most Admired Beverage Brand of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Phani Bhushan Kukkadapu - Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Interior Design and Construction Category

* Dr Chilaka Anil Kumar - Young Social Leadership of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

* Dr Shree Devi - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Teaching and Research Category

* Reshma Paridala, Sales Manager and Sales Head - Metilli - Best Emerging Industry Expert 2022 - Luxury Furniture Category

Ramesh Mastipuram DIG of Police (Government of Telangana) while speaking at the event said," It is indeed a good initiative to give awards to the people who have achieved success in their respective professions. This will inspire many aspiring people who want to make big in life. Encouraging entrepreneurs would help in creating jobs in society. The awards will definitely motivate the winners to achieve more".

Vinay Kanth Korapati (Founder, Business Mint) while speaking at the event said, "I am very much glad and happy to organize this award ceremony. So far, we have done 33 events wherein we have given awards to more than 2000 talented individuals. I thank each one of you for coming here and being a part of this award show. Our aim behind these awards is to encourage the new talent so that they feel motivated to do great things".

Manas Nagulapalli (Big Boss Fame) while speaking at the event said, "I am so happy that Vinay is organizing this award to recognize the talented individuals in various sectors. It's so good to see people from various parts of the country coming here to receive the awards. I wish all the very best in his future endeavors".

Radhika Reddy (Founder, Radhika Trust) while speaking at the event said, "I am so happy to see many young people receiving the awards here. It's a very good idea to recognize people who are doing so many good things and contributing to society. I congratulate all the award winners and appreciate Vinay for starting an initiative like this".

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)