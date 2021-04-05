CamCom announces strategic partnership with Waypoint Systems

You would like to read
Dubai [UAE], Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom, a Dubai and Bangalore based AI-powered inspection solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with Waypoint Systems, an Automotive Centre of Excellence focused on Technology, Product Administration and Program Management for OEM's, Retail Partners and A-Rated Insurers across the MENA Region and India.
The strategic partnership will pave the way for automotive and insurance companies in UAE and across Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to tap into the latest AI technologies available to market leaders across the world for damage assessment of automobiles.
"Launching CamCom technology to digitize vehicle damage assessment and reporting is a first step towards our vision of launching an end-to-end motor insurance claims management process," said Dayan Ipe, the CEO of Waypoint Systems.
"This is a very important partnership for us," said Ajith Nayar, Co-founder of CamCom. "The strong domain knowledge of the Waypoint team coupled with years of experience working with leaders in the automotive and insurance space in the MENA region adds significant value to CamCom."
CamCom is an award-winning AI-powered platform for visual inspections built on a computer vision stack, recognized around the world for providing disruptive solutions to automotive, warehousing, and other industries. Pioneers in leveraging CV and associated technologies in the visual inspection process, the solutions are the ultimate control tower that enables creation of a visual track and trace audit trail across the life cycle of the product.
Further information about CamCom Technologies can be found at (https://camcom.ai)
